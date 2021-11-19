Disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn said the quiet part out loud last week.
Speaking before a Christian nationalist outfit called ReAwaken America in San Antonio Saturday, the convicted liar declared, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
What he wants is a theocracy. But what this shameless grifter knowingly ignores is the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”
The ReAwaken America tour is an operation of conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, whose website tells us he has nothing to sell you (except tickets to his tour events and the link to his “shop here” page).
“I love Jesus,” Clark adds.
We know exactly what religion Flynn is talking about: Clay Clark’s brand of evangelical Christianity, which has helped propel far right-wing extremism ever since adherents began supporting the former guy, who Is as far away from Jesus Christ as one can get.
Fortunately, there are Christians who see through this charade.
“In a brief statement widely circulated in the evangelical world, prominent Christian leaders and pastors have claimed that the social justice movement is a danger to Christians,” wrote ordained Baptist minister Nathaniel Manderson in Salon. Quoting their statement, he wrote, the social justice movement is “’an onslaught of dangerous and false teachings that threaten the gospel, misrepresent Scripture, and lead people away from the grace of God in Jesus Christ.’”
Who was Jesus if not a passionate advocate for social justice, of loving your neighbor as you love yourself? Of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, caring for the sick and imprisoned, and welcoming the stranger? And are these not all the things conservative extremists reject?
“It is fascinating to me, in a grim way, that the very people who claim to be holding onto the true form of Christian faith are in fact committed to destroying it,” continued Manderson.
He’s right, which explains why polling shows many young people recognize the hypocrisy and are turning their backs on Christianity.
“The truth is that the Christian faith should be used as a shield for the oppressed and a sword against the oppressors,” writes Manderson. “(I)t’s time for people of good faith to find themselves some new leaders. Preferably among people who want to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, not the teachings of Donald Trump.”
An organization called The Christian Left agrees. “If you’re like many others like us, you’ve probably felt alone out there,” says its web site. “You’ve probably been told you can’t be a Christian and a liberal. You’ve probably been ostracized by churches and conservative Christian friends and family. You’ve probably doubted your own viewpoint at times…(We) left hate behind; left prejudice; left callous attitudes and followed Jesus…”
I don’t subscribe to evangelical Christianity, but I do try to follow Christ’s teachings, which I learned as a young man. There are fundamental truths and an undeniable power to what He said about our obligations to our fellow men and women.
“In recent years, however, that gospel has been twisted by the evangelical Republican machine, which now seeks to instill the belief that social justice is the gospel of godless socialism and communism,” notes Manderson.
You might respond by saying my church offers charitable ministries or I tithe every month. Those are laudable, but all the charitable ministries and all the tithing in America doesn’t come anywhere close to fulfilling the needs of this country’s “least of these.”
“Our faith calls for providing every human being a chance to succeed while offering the basic need of forgiveness, grace, mercy and love,” Manderson says.
Michael Flynn and Clay Clark are hucksters for the evangelical Republican machine Manderson speaks of. They and many others like them are false prophets leading Christians away from Jesus Christ’s real ministry and into a place He would condemn in much the same way He condemned the moneychangers in the temple.
“My dream is that people of faith and people of conscience, especially if they have a voice, power and influence in our society, will begin to align with the idea of equality of opportunity,” concludes Manderson. “That would be doing God’s work for real.”
Boy, do you have to search hard for a column to write! And this country is going down the drain thanks to the INEPT leadership of the far-left. I guess you will leave it up to Bob Barr to write intelligent columns.......For the 2nd time ever, I did not finish reading this column.
