With its razor thin majority in the House, Republicans are promising payback for the investigations of the ex-president the Democratic majority conducted that led to two impeachments.
The first was for trying to blackmail the leader of a foreign country and the second impeachment was for inciting a violent insurrection to overturn the results of 2020’s free and fair election. The former is supported by an audio recording. The latter is backed by video and audio evidence.
Thus, the impeachments were completely justified and richly deserved despite the hysterics of the former guy and his supporters.
Thirsting not for justice but retribution, however, the GOP plans to focus on President Biden’s son, Hunter; what’s best for average Americans, not so much.
Their goal is to use Hunter to get to his father over the next two years and they’ve made it very clear they want to impeach the president.
Hunter has, by his own admission, led a troubled life. He cleaned up and is trying to change. He is accused of leaving a laptop at a repair shop, which has become the basis for whatever mischief Rep. Jim Jordan (D-Ohio) will cook up as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
This diminutive loudmouth makes a lot of noise in his rolled-up sleeves, but his record isn’t very good where holding Democrats accountable is concerned. It was Jordan, you’ll recall, who led the 2013 GOP inquisition of Hillary Clinton over the failed Benghazi response. Clinton sat for 11 hours and answered every bogus question thrown at her. Predictably, the congressman’s “investigation” went nowhere.
We know very little about the authenticity of what Hunter’s hard drive contains. What was the laptop’s chain of custody from the moment Hunter allegedly dropped it off at the repair shop? Who had access to it and when? Who made copies of the hard drive? Where is the laptop right now?
Putting on my tinfoil hat, was there ever a Hunter laptop? “Some say” no. See, my conspiracy theorist friends, two can play your game.
The lawless former guy and many of his minions left precedent behind for Hunter Biden and his alleged associates on how to frustrate and defeat Jordan and his fellow Torquemadas. It goes like this: dismiss, delay, and defend.
Step one is to ignore the “requests” for testimony and then the subpoenas for as long as possible. Step two is to burn the clock with motions opposing the subpoenas. That will take many months to litigate. Step three is unleashing a phalanx of attorneys to muck up the legal system until mid-2024.\
Hunter Biden can’t do that!
Oh, yes he can and most likely will. Remember, the convicted and pardoned Steve Bannon blew off a lawful subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee and was only recently sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress after a year of delays. Now he’s appealing his sentence.
I can already hear an impotent Jim Jordan on Fox News declaring he’s shocked, shocked by the younger Biden’s recalcitrance. How DARE he defy Congress?!
Jim, spare us. Your Dear Leader and many of his henchmen did it for four years and are still doing it.
Republicans are suddenly enamored with House oversight of the Executive Branch. Never mind the last four years of blatant presidential self-dealing, billion dollar deals with Saudi Arabia for Jared Kushner, stolen top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, virulent attacks on dedicated law enforcement professionals, and, oh yeah, that coup attempt during which Vice President Mike Pence’s life
was endangered by his boss.
Republicans should be careful of what they wish for because we’ve seen all this before. The late Ken Starr was appointed special counsel in 1994 to investigate an Arkansas real estate deal allegedly involving former president Bill Clinton. Four years and many millions later Starr’s probe led him to a stained blue dress belonging to Monica Lewinsky with whom Clinton had carnal relations.
Clinton’s biggest mistake was not taking the dismiss, delay, and defend route. Instead, he gave sworn testimony denying a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment by the House and acquittal by the Senate.
Then karma came calling. During the impeachment proceedings, Louisiana Republican Rep. Bob Livingston, the Speaker designate, resigned after his own extramarital affair was exposed.
“What Republicans want…is an excuse for enabling Trump,” wrote columnist David Frum in the Atlantic. ”They yearn to spread the fantasy narrative that Biden’s attempts to be a supportive father to an errant son are the moral equivalent of the Trump family’s looting the U.S. government…So off we go with a repeat of an old show — written, directed and performed by the production company oblivious that it is chasing box office success by remaking a three-decade-old flop.”
So, sure Republicans. Have at it.
