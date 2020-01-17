U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., provided a glimpse at how low Republicans are prepared to go this election year, declaring last week that Democrats “love terrorists.”
Not only is that an outrageous insult and a blatant falsehood, it reveals how worried Collins and his ilk are as they face the loss of more seats in the House and quite possibly losing the Senate and the White House later this year.
Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, is no fool. He’s an attorney who knows exactly what his words mean. As the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, he was among the most hysterical critics of President Trump’s impeachment investigation. Now Collins is essentially accusing Democrats of aligning themselves with those who would try to destroy America.
What a disgusting attack, this from a guy who serves as a chaplain in the Air Force Reserve out of Dobbins. Collins is saying if you disagree with the president, who appears to be, at the minimum, mentally unbalanced and dangerously impulsive, you’re with the terrorists.
This is not new, by the way. The Bush 43 team said the same thing about opponents of their disastrous Iraq invasion nearly 17 years ago. Predicting a quick victory, U.S. troops remain there to this day.
While Collins later apologized, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, was having none of his nonsense. She was an Army helicopter pilot when her Black Hawk was hit by a rocket propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents in 2004. She lost her right leg near the hip and her left leg below the knee.
“I’m not going to justify (Collins’ comment) with a response,” Duckworth told an interviewer. “I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists.”
Collins also served in Iraq, but it is unclear if he did much more than offer prayers behind the lines.
Republicans are taking this disgracefully dishonest line after Trump killed Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani. What’s important to note is no less than Israel’s Mossad, the equivalent of the CIA, literally had Soleimani in the crosshairs of a sniper’s rifle and didn’t take him out. Why? Because to off the Iranian general would be viewed as insanely provocative and might invite all-out war with Iran.
Nevertheless, Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley agreed with Collins, saying, “The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.”
(I love how Republicans call us the “Democrat Party,” a term I’m pretty sure was conjured up by Rush Limbaugh to make it sound like Democrats aren’t democratic. Should I now refer to them as Republics?)
Not to be outdone, Trump tweeted, “Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani … He was also looking to do big future damage! Dems are unhinged.” He followed that lie up by retweeting a Photoshopped image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a hajib and standing in front of an Iranian flag.
Facing an impeachment trial, killing Soleimani follows a pattern of the president trying to change the subject when the news about him is bad.
The public’s not buying it. A USA Today/Ipsos poll last week showed that by 54% to 34%, respondents thought killing Soleimani was “reckless.”
Pelosi, or any Democrat for that matter, never defended or mourned Soleimani. What the speaker did do was pass a House War Powers Resolution last week to restrict any further presidential action against Iran because Congress, not the president, has sole war-making authority.
Three House Republicans voted for the resolution and two GOP senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, said they would support a similar resolution in the Senate after they were briefed by administration officials on the Soleimani assassination.
“I find it insulting and demeaning … to the office of the 100 senators in this building,” said an angry Lee after the briefers told senators not to discuss or debate the president’s war powers. “I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States.”
So at least some Republicans see the threat of Trump as a warmongering despot. But the deeper issue is the way Republicans seek to demonize their opponents in grossly dishonest terms. It’s not enough to differ on and respectfully debate public policies. No, they have to follow Trump’s example and personalize their attacks, in this case calling Democrats terrorist sympathizers.
They can get away with it because they know Trump’s personality cult will automatically agree, his right-wing media allies will uncritically amplify their lies, and there are, sadly, many voters simply not paying much attention.
Nevertheless, it all smacks of desperation. The president’s pledges to put a stop to endless wars, of a wall along the southern border, of “winning” trade wars, of a denuclearized North Korea, of replacing Obamacare with “beautiful health care” haven’t happened and won’t happen. And Republicans know it.