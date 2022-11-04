“Many forms of government have been tried and will be tried in this world of sin and woe,” said Winston Churchill in 1947. “No one pretends democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
I’ve read on these very opinion pages that America is not a democracy. It begs the question: why do we vote in elections at all?
Thankfully, America is a constitutional republic, and in the U.S. Constitution, voting is mentioned five times, more than any other right. The idea is for the governed to choose those who govern. Yet, it appears the Republican Party wants to cancel democracy, apparently seeing it as an existential threat.
It’s worth remembering President Joe Biden assumed office during a deadly pandemic made worse by the former guy’s negligence. Progress has come slowly, with Republicans incessantly screaming, “We helped the ex-president make this mess…clean it up faster!”
Ah, but the clean-up is happening. Last week we learned the economy grew 2% in the third quarter, silencing GOP hysteria over a recession. Gasoline prices have stabilized. The nation is close to full employment.
During a recent House hearing, California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter proved conclusively corporate price gouging is causing inflation, not Biden’s policies (Google it).
The Dow soared 14.44% last week, recording its best month in more than eight decades. Out-of-pocket prescription drug prices for seniors have been capped at $2,000 annually. Infrastructure financing is flowing to the states. And the budget deficit dropped $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022, according to the Treasury Department.
Republicans? Let’s look over their record and how Democrats have responded:
Bigger tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations? Check. Democrats raised taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but no family earning less than $400,000 annually will see a tax increase.
Cutting or eliminating Social Security? Check. Democrats want to strengthen and secure Social Security.
Cutting or eliminating Medicare and Medicaid? Check. Ditto.
Repealing the Affordable Healthcare Act? Check. Democrats want to strengthen and expand the ACA.
Placing more obstacles between the ballot box and those likely to vote for Democrats? Check. Democrats want to make voting easier.
Cutting funding for public education? Check. Democrats want to continue funding and improve public education.
Don’t raise the federal minimum wage? Check. Democrats want to raise the minimum wage.
Oppose organized labor? Check. Democrats have always supported organized labor so working Americans have a voice.
Make any gun available for any purpose? Check. Democrats want to stop the sale of assault-style weapons used in most mass shootings and enact common sense gun safety measures supported by a vast majority of Americans.
Deny the results of free and fair elections and condone political violence? Check. Democrats denounce both election denial and political violence.
The list goes on and on of all the progress Republicans would undo if given the opportunity.
We recently saw one example of how this works. The moment there was a right-wing religious majority on the Supreme Court, federal protection for safe and legal abortions was overturned and sent back to the states, where trigger laws were waiting in red jurisdictions.
Now, a woman in Georgia who receives an abortion in the seventh week of a pregnancy can be prosecuted. In Texas, vigilantes turning in a woman who travels out of state to get an abortion are rewarded with cash.
Meantime, Democrats in Congress want to codify the right to a safe and legal abortion.
Former Vice President Mike Pence recently told an interviewer Americans have no freedom from religion. Influential megachurch preacher Robert Jeffress went further saying Christians must “impose their values on society.”
When Jeffress sells his $130 million megachurch, his home, and his cars and gives the money to the destitute then lives in poverty as his Savior did, I might listen to him.
Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, who represents one of the poorest, least educated, and sickest states in the country, suggested the United States follow Italy down the path of neo-fascism, which Italians voted for when they chose Giorgia Meloni as prime minister.
Scalise should be careful what he wishes for. The last time fascists ran the show in Italy a half dozen of its leaders including Il Duce were executed and hung by their ankles from a gas station canopy in Milan.
For all its flaws, democracy is the best of the worst political systems mankind has invented, as Churchill declared. Voting is a hallowed right, one every American should exercise no matter how difficult Republicans make it.
Democracy is on the ballot this Tuesday.
Will our constitutional republic hold, or will we continue the slide into far-right authoritarianism?
The choice is yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.