Speaking last week to “Timcast,” a conservative podcast, right wing polemicist Ann Coulter told the host, “I think (the former guy) is narcissistic…the one thing I didn’t know when I wrote ‘In Trump We Trust’ is how profoundly stupid he is.”
Coulter has made a nice living mocking liberals and what they stand for, including on the pages of the MDJ. Her observations are often mean-spirited and racially tinged, but for once she said something with which I totally agree.
Contrary to the image he created for himself as a “very stable genius” businessman, those familiar with the ex-president’s days in New York, where I worked for several years, know it was all a Potemkin Village hiding a steaming pile of bull feathers.
He bankrupted multiple businesses, allegedly inflated or deflated the values of his properties either to get big loans or dodge taxes, stiffed bankers, investors, contractors, and lawyers, was a well-known philanderer, and an all-around obnoxious ego maniac. In New York City back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the former guy was regarded as a classless clown, which might explain why his own hometown went for President Biden by a two-to-one margin in 2020.
The one smart thing the former guy did was parlay his bogus image into a successful NBC television game show he hosted called “The Apprentice.” Knowing television production after my 40 years in the business, his role demanded very little but paid very well and helped launch his political career.
Enough voters in red states were drawn to the way he “tells it like it is” irrespective of his paucity of political experience, his admission of sexually assaulting women, and his obvious desire to become America’s first dictator after he managed to lose the popular vote but win the Electoral College in 2016.
Once in office it was clear by any objective measure, he was in over his head, evident in the way he failed to pass legislation to help average Americans, tore migrant families apart, botched the biggest pandemic to hit America in more than 100 years, tried to bribe a foreign leader, and incited a violent insurrection after he lost to Biden in a landslide in 2020.
Smart leaders don’t do those things, let alone declare, “I alone can fix it.” Only stupid leaders do, as Coulter — formerly an ardent supporter — now evidently knows. And she’s not the only conservative media personality changing their tune.
In a Dominion Election Systems court filing, internal Fox News emails revealed that Tucker Carlson called the former guy a “demonic force, a destroyer” in an email to colleagues. Sean Hannity knew his claim of a rigged election was a lie. Dana Perino said allegations that Dominion changed the election outcome was “total bs.” Bret Baier told a network executive, “We have to prevent this stuff…we need to fact check.”
Despite knowing the truth, however, Fox News talking heads continued to push the Dominion nonsense on-air resulting in a $1.6 billion dollar defamation lawsuit against the network.
Commenting on CNN this week, former Republican Lt. Gov. Goeff Duncan said, “What happened on Fox News was hard for the Republican Party…If allowed, it might take a decade to unwind some of those, the fanning the flames of all these conspiracy theories and it was painful to watch and listen to.”
No argument here.
President Joe Biden secretly slipped into Ukraine on Monday sending an unmistakable message to Russian war criminal Vladimir Putin that America and our allies are not going to cease military support for the war President Volodymir Zelensky’s courageous people are fighting against the Russian president’s brutal terror campaign.
In modern history, no president has ever visited an active war zone, yet there was Biden and his host Zelenskyy touring Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed.
The visit threw a major monkey wrench into Putin’s state of the nation speech on Russian television Monday night, ensuring he would be roundly embarrassed. Putin continued to promise victory over Ukraine even as body bags containing his dead troops flow into Russia unabated and his tanks are destroyed by the bushel basket.
Predictably, some Republicans and conservative pundits went crazy, playing right into Putin’s hands by repeating his talking points.
The former guy claimed Biden could start a third world war because, well, he’s always on Putin’s side, right? And a campaign the Russian war criminal thought would take a few days has turned into one year and counting.
Biden also demonstrated what real American leadership on the world stage looks and sounds like.
