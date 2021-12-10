The late Roger Ailes worked on President Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign as a media consultant. About that time, he had the idea for a news network that presented conservative spin on the stories of the day. In 1987, Reagan’s Federal Communications Commission scrapped the Fairness Doctrine. I don’t think the two events are unrelated.
During the Nixon administration, in which Ailes also worked, the news media factually reported the president’s malfeasance and became a target of the right. This continued through the Reagan terms when scandals like Iran-Contra were rightly reported to the American public.
As a result, conservatives claimed the press had a liberal bias. That may have been true in some instances, but what conservatives really didn’t like was being held accountable by the press, which has always served as the public’s watchdog.
The Fairness Doctrine was established in 1949 and reasoned the airwaves belonged to all U.S. citizens, therefore controversial matters of public importance had to have both sides of the issues presented by FCC broadcast licensees. The doctrine essentially relegated politics to the sidelines where “public affairs” programming on television and radio was seen and heard during low viewership and listenership hours.
Ailes’ Fox News would not exist had the Fairness Doctrine remained in place, nor would those opinion programs that lean left. But with the doctrine gone, political opinion was monetized. Ailes was soon airing Bill O’Reilly and others on the right to bloviate about the evils of liberalism, and everyone made a fortune as advertisers flocked to Fox’s opinion programming that drew millions of conservative viewers.
On Fox’s so-called “straight news” side, opinion began masquerading as reporting. There’s always been a mantra to which professional journalists adhered where reporting news was concerned: who, what, when, where, and why. A reporter’s opinion was irrelevant and often edited out of a story if it appeared. I experienced this as a young reporter in Connecticut 40 years ago.
Ailes threw the “5 Ws” out the window. Now, some Fox reporter at the scene of a Black Lives Matter demonstration could baselessly classify all those present, including lawbreakers using the protest as cover, as BLM “rioters.” Of course, most of them were Black, which made it an easy sell to Fox’s overwhelmingly white audience.
This sort of dishonesty permeates not only Fox News but virtually all conservative media. Today, it’s not enough to offer a rational argument for why conservatism is superior to liberalism, the right-wing media must resort to smears, distortions, and outright falsehoods.
Media Matters for America, which I highly recommend to critical thinkers out there, was founded by David Brock, a former Republican dirty trickster in the Roger Stone mold, who wrote “Blinded by the Right,” a searing first person account of how conservatism relies on deception to advance its ideology. MMfA accurately and completely reports what right-wing media are up to. Here’s a small sampling of recent headlines:
“Fox News’ answer to Biden disavowing lockdowns: Just straight up lie about it.”
“Fox host: Black Lives Matter is ‘trying to destroy Christmas as we know it.’”
“Neil Cavuto’s interview with Dr. Fauci was big on dispelling misinformation – but not calling out his Fox News colleagues for spreading it.”
“Fox News airs graphic suggesting President Biden is ‘racist with blood on his hands.’”
“Pete Hegseth claims new omicron variant is ‘another liberal cover up’ that may help Democrats in midterm elections.”
This nonsense goes on and on. And with Newsmax and OAN trying to outdo Fox News’ duplicity, it’s a race to the bottom for conservative media.
“There’s no need to recapitulate the ongoing horror that is the nightly Fox News Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham insult hours,” wrote Heather Digby Barton in Salon. “Just know they aren’t alone. Last week, we saw an act of character assassination that goes beyond even their worst. Fox Nation host Lara Logan said people all over the world are comparing NIH scientist Anthony Fauci to Nazi Joseph Mengele.”
If you aren’t familiar with Mengele, he’s the monster who performed sickening medical “experiments” on his victims in Hitler’s Auschwitz concentration camp.
“Comparing Dr. Fauci to Joseph Mengele and calling Rep. Ilan Omar a jihadist suicide bomber is now just mainstream right-wing rhetoric,” concludes Barton. “And it’s the natural consequence of allowing people like Lara Logan to shape mainstream media narratives that have defined our politics for years.”
I call it political pornography and with the advent of social media, it’s only gotten worse.
Where once the obscene was stashed on the back rack of sleezy magazine stores, any and all sexual activity can be found right there on your electronic devices. Likewise, conservative politicians and media have crossed the boundary from decency to indecency, with some even calling for violence against those who disagree with their politics.
And people are listening, as we saw on Jan. 6.
(3) comments
"Let's go Brandon"! Try to blame that one on Conservative media!
"Kyle Rittenhouse is a White Supremicsist". "Jussie Smollett was a victim of racism". Both are words from the President of The United States. These quotes were spun over and over again by the liberal media only proven to be 100% WRONG!!
Boy, do you need HELP!!! In the meantime, Lets Go Brandon!! How about going back to Delaware and shutting up!!
Check the media ratings Kevin and you will see very quickly just who is winning the "Race to the Bottom"!!
So how do you know so much about Fox News when you don't watch them? Oh, I get it now! You are just repeating everything you hear from the liberal media LIES that you listen to 24/7. Maybe Chris Cuomo will run for POTUS...LOL!!!
