Of late, I’ve heard far right noisemakers calling Democrats “communists.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14th) and the gun slinging Colorado Republican, Lauren Boebert, think they’re being original casually tossing out this hoary accusation, but, of course, we’ve seen this movie before.
During the post-war “Red Scare,” Republican extremists were looking under beds for alleged communists in government, entertainment, and elsewhere. The leading red baiter was the alcoholic Wisconsin Senator, Joe McCarthy, who oversaw this actual witch hunt until it blew up in his face on national TV in 1954.
Greene and Boebert apparently don’t know any of this, being only interested in imitating the former guy by making incendiary statements with the goal of keeping the media spotlight on themselves. Along these lines, Greene suggested Chinese nationals living, working or studying in the U.S. who are “loyal” to communist China should be rounded up and sent home.
Have you been to China? I have, and I saw little evidence of communism. What I did see was a thriving free market capitalist society but under the strict control of a relatively small number of civilian and military leaders who profit by making sure they keep power.
China is also a police state. I saw that firsthand, too. The cops’ job is to protect the elites at all costs. Any talk of democracy is ruthlessly crushed as we saw recently in Hong Kong. Thus, when airheads like Greene say, “communist China,” they are merely using the words as a pejorative designed to inflame emotions.
You know who isn’t worried about the “communists” in China? The major, multinational manufacturers and retailers who offshored their operations to China years ago, where production costs are a fraction of what they are in developed countries.
The same is true for the so-called military threat China supposedly poses. Its armed forces exist to keep civilians in line, the saber rattling over Taiwan and the South China Sea just propaganda for internal consumption; see how strong we are? See how the West fears China?
But the last thing the Chinese ruling elite wants to see is the flood of cash pouring into their country from foreign countries cut off, and that would undoubtedly be the result of any hot conflict China might initiate.
Here’s the definition of communism: a political theory derived from Karl Marx advocating class war and leading to a society in which all property is publicly owned, and each person works and is paid according to their abilities and needs. It’s not a theory that works as the collapse of the Soviet Union or the economic ruin on display in Cuba demonstrate. Even the Chinese elite know communism is a failure.
Similarly, socialism, in which the means of production, distribution and exchange is owned or regulated by the state has flopped, as the failed state of Venezuela proves.
Many conservative politicians and their media talking heads know all this, but dishonestly conflate communism and socialism with what is known as democratic socialism, which is described thusly by the Democratic Socialists of America: “democratic socialism is a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods and society.”
I’ve been to democratic socialist countries, places like Finland, Belgium, and Denmark where this system appears to work quite well. Nobody lines up for food, medicine or fuel, as conservatives would scare you into believing, education through college is free as is technical job training, healthcare is available to all at little cost, workers have generous benefits, and there’s an emphasis on quality of life versus living to work as we do in the U.S.
Year after year, citizens of these countries are ranked among the happiest in the world. Yes, tax rates are higher, so it’s little wonder big money interests back Greene and her Republican ilk.
The healthcare industry is a prime example. Where every developed country has universal healthcare, the profit motive has been removed from the system, explaining why American health insurers, pharmas and hospital groups spend liberally to keep healthcare reform at bay as the battle over the Affordable Care Act showed us.
As predicted here some years ago, Americans like the ACA, especially where covering pre-existing conditions is concerned. Some 72% agree it’s “very important” to keep that provision in place, according to a Kaiser poll in June, the reason you haven’t heard much lately from Republicans about the ACA.
Americans would like universal healthcare - or Medicare for all - even more.
And while I’m on the topic, the former conman-in-chief never delivered on his promise to repeal and replace the ACA with “beautiful healthcare,” even when he had control of both chambers of Congress.
So now they have resurrected the “communism” label from history’s trash bin, dusted it off and apply it to every Democratic proposal that might improve the lives of average working families and seniors. The sad news is many believe them.
If Kevin McCarthy had done what Nancy Pelosi did, the Democrats would be crying "COMMUNISM" from every roof top! You just don't kick duly nominated Republicans off a House committee! The House of Representatives is the PEOPLE'S House! It's not the head Communist Nancy Pelosi's House!! Think before you write!!
