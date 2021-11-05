Last week, I peeled back the local GOP’s censure of Gov. Brian Kemp to reveal a complete lack of substance to their charges against him – and I’m no fan of Kemp’s.
This week, we’ll examine the Cobb GOP’s resolution alleging non-existent “voter fraud” that no state Republican official has been able to identify - not the governor, not the secretary of state, not the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. And I guarantee you, if any officials had sniffed even a whiff of cheating, we would know about it.
“Resolution for Statewide Forensic Audit and Criminal Prosecution,” barks the heading of the document. Then it really gets interesting.
‘WHEREAS, an audit of Fulton County voting records of the 2020 November election conducted by VOTEGA found meaningful voting fraud to include fraudulent casting of ballots, falsified tally sheets, creaseless mail-in ballots, double balloting, multiple scanning of ballots, ballots completed by printers, and votes cast by ineligible voters…”
Let’s be clear here. “Fulton County” is code for a jurisdiction of nearly 50% minority voters who likely cast their ballots for Democrats. No other county is identified, nor is the fact that local and statewide Republican candidates who won their elections appeared on the same ballot as the former guy. Also not mentioned is the Cobb County election in which Joe Biden won 55.2% of the votes in 2020.
The Cobb GOP hangs almost all its charges on what VOTEGA allegedly “discovered.” So, being one of those inquiring minds who wants to know, I went to VOTEGA’s website and Facebook page to determine the organization’s bona fides. It claims to be “nonpartisan,” but it is anything but.
VOTEGA’s website presents a rehash of the former guy’s debunked whining about election fraud. Its Facebook page is loaded with right wing propaganda, including reports from OAN, the discredited far right cable network.
The operative who runs this show is Garland Favorito, who apparently likes the far-right John Birch Society, because he recently addressed the Acworth branch. He seems to love giving such speeches because his website and Facebook page feature videos of him doing just that.
VOTEGA’s website also offers a breathless look at the so-called “Arizona audit,” which was widely blasted by that state’s GOP legislators as utter nonsense. It was conducted by something called Cyber Ninjas, which has zero experience auditing elections.
You know what all this conservative chicanery reminds me of? Birtherism, when millions of Americans convinced themselves, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S.
So here we go again. A new Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) poll shows 68% of Republicans still believe the election was stolen, while guys like Favorito are running around promoting the Big Lie and the county GOP cites his so-called “evidence” of voting fraud as fact.
It would be amusing if it weren’t so dangerous.
Sadly, in a time of deranged social media posts and PRRI polling suggesting 30% of Republicans might support violence to overturn elections, many believe the propaganda, and, as Jan. 6 taught us, propaganda can lead to violence.
There are numerous reports of death threats against election officials nationwide, including Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his wife have received many. Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told a Senate committee armed protesters showed up at her home chanting, “Katie, come out and play!” while the Washington Post published transcripts of vile telephone threats she received.
Republican Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt told the same hearing he received a threat saying, “Tell the truth or your three kids will be fatally shot,” along with a list of his children’s names and a photo of his home. It’s the same in Michigan, Kentucky, Nevada, Florida, and many other states.
This is the human cost of the election lies irresponsibly spread by Republicans, Favorito and Cobb County GOP officials in their defense of a failed one-term president.
Most of the threats come from cowards. They are smart enough to know they’ll be caught if they follow through and, when convicted, they’d be looking at a needle or life without parole. But some of their ilk, like the alleged Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse, are itching to pull the trigger.
There are readers who might perceive today’s column as hateful. But when I hear “hateful,” I think of those shouting “F--- Joe Biden,” often with children nearby, or Islamophobia, or homophobia, or dehumanizing desperate migrants, or police brutalizing minorities, not legitimate fact-based criticism of conservatives.
