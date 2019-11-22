After nearly three years of drama diva’s off-the-rails administration, I sure do miss no drama Barack Obama.
Elected in 2008, Obama inherited a crashing economy. It was a frightening time as we watched millions of Americans losing their jobs, homes and businesses. For their part, Republicans cynically believed they had Obama in a box and did almost nothing to help him clean up the mess.
But the economy began to recover despite the GOP. Meanwhile, with House and Senate majorities, Obama tackled the health care crisis, passing the Affordable Care Act in the face of fierce GOP resistance.
As with every president, mistakes were made and I think Obama was naïve for believing Republicans would work with him on the policies he was elected to implement. After the 2010 midterms, when the GOP seized control of the House and Senate, Obama was stymied, yet he won another term in 2012.
Along the way, President Obama was subjected to relentless personal attacks. So were his wife and even his minor children. He ignored most all of the scurrilous, racially-tinged, right-wing assaults on his character and policies while leading the country back from the brink of a depression. When Obama left office, the economy was strong and getting stronger.
When we know who the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is, the former president will be a formidable campaigner for him or her, reminding us what real leadership used to look like. It will contrast sharply with President Trump’s whiny narcissism, unhinged tweets and his fear mongering.
Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden, is leading in national polling. Like Obama, he’s a pragmatist who knows he must appeal to moderate Democrats, independents and more open-minded Republicans, those conservatives disgusted by Trump’s childish petulance and impulsive decisions that have hurt working families and compromised national security.
There are candidates on the far left, most notably Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, campaigning on issues that sound good to many young voters but will be tough sells in a general election.
“Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality and the fact that voters … are not driven by the same views that are reflected on certain left-leaning Twitter feeds or the activist wing of our party,” Obama advised a gathering of Democrats in Washington last week. “The average voter doesn’t think we need to completely tear down the system.”
He’s right. For example, as much as Republicans have tried to cripple Obamacare, many voters today recognize it has helped insure millions of Americans. Rather than replace it with Medicare for all, as Warren advocates, the ACA should be repaired and strengthened so more people have access to quality, affordable health care.
With Biden as the nominee, Trump is in trouble, something he appears to understand. So he pulled out the playbook Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote for him in the run-up to the 2016 election and once again sought reelection help of a foreign government.
In exchange for U.S. military aid to fight Russian aggression, Trump demanded Ukraine’s new president announce investigations into Biden and his son and the bogus conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, according to witnesses who testified this week before the House committee conducting an impeachment inquiry. Trump-appointed Ambassador Gordon Sondland definitively said here was a “quid pro quo.”
Mick Mulvaney, the president’s chief of staff, confirmed the extortion scheme last month at a news conference, saying it happens all the time and to “get over it.”
There was never anything to investigate, but a Ukrainian announcement would serve the president’s duplicitous purposes, providing a 2020 version of Trump’s “Hillary’s emails” canard.
Republicans on the committee argued the president’s shakedown never came to fruition so nothing happened. But that’s like saying the extortionist didn’t get the money so he’s not guilty.
For Democrats, bold visions are wonderful, but the majority of country has to be ready to embrace them, as Obama suggests. Job one for Democrats must be fielding a presidential candidate who can defeat Trump. Biden’s that candidate, a savvy and experienced politician with the gumption and street smarts to stand up to the president’s personal attacks, lies and incoherence.
Born in hardscrabble Scranton to modest means, Biden would very likely win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. If he’s nominated, I’d love to see him choose a vice presidential candidate from the Midwest, somebody with blue collar roots who can tell Rust Belt and heartland voters that Trump has failed to bring back manufacturing jobs and how his trade war has hurt farmers.
The president calls the impeachment investigation a “disgrace” and an “embarrassment.” But an ABC News/Ipsos poll this week showed 70% of Americans disagree. They believe what the president did was indeed wrong, while 51% say Trump should be impeached and removed from office.