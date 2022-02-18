Some readers think I should pay more attention to President Joe Biden. You know what? That’s a capital idea.
Since taking office 12 months ago, Biden has added nearly 7 million jobs while unemployment has dropped to less than 4%. Wages were up 9% in December. Overall economic growth in that time was nearly 6%, the best performance in decades.
Republicans, of course, are portraying all this economic winning as losing. One blatantly false television ad airing recently claims Biden “ruined” the former guy’s economy. This sort of duplicity is to be expected from conservative dark money interests. What else can they do but lie to the public?
What about inflation?
Corporations selling goods and services to consumers are jacking up prices “because they can,” in the words of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The U.S. Commerce Department says corporate profit margins are the highest they’ve been in 70 years. This is what the Republicans’ much ballyhooed free market capitalism looks like, driven by supply and demand along with a little old fashioned price gouging.
What about gasoline prices? They were more than a dollar less per gallon a year ago! The same economic principles apply, supply and demand. In 2020, demand for gas plummeted due to the pandemic, so prices dropped. Now that demand is high, so are gas prices.
Drill all the oil wells you want and build pipelines everywhere. That won’t change how oil companies price their products to achieve maximum profitability. And if it means cutting production, that’s what they will do and what they’ve always done. Remember, the objective of a publicly traded oil company isn’t to do what’s best for the U.S. consumer, it’s to make sure their investors see big dividends and continuing growth. Don’t blame Biden. Blame capitalism.
Republicans know all this; they just hope you don’t.
That’s why, when they aren’t trying to rig elections in their favor, they divert the public’s attention to the so-called “culture wars,” divisive issues such as what pronoun somebody wants to go by, or access to safe abortion, or books they deem immoral, or critical race theory. They can’t intelligently argue the economic success the country is enjoying under Biden, so let’s demand everybody sling an assault rifle.
When he was elected president back in 1992, Bill Clinton’s campaign had a saying: “It’s the economy, stupid.” He wasn’t demeaning anyone. Rather, Clinton’s message was to keep the spotlight on the economy because that’s the common denominator for all Americans, regardless of party.
It’s great advice for Biden today.
Of course, Clinton didn’t have to deal with the fallout of a deadly worldwide pandemic that shut down the economy, or the aftermath of recovering from it, or the revolt of the anti-vaccine/mask crowd, or an obstructionist “loyal opposition,” or a predecessor openly cheering an adversary ready to launch a war, or a Supreme Court packed with conservatives, or far right media urging extremists to start a civil war because their candidate lost an election.
All Clinton had to worry about was Newt Gingrich’s bizarre obsession with his sex life.
Is Joe Biden perfect? Far from it. No right-minded Democrat believes this president, or any president, is infallible, especially doing the messy job of leading our nation and the world.
“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you got a problem.” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) in 2016.
That’s the kind of president I want. One with a heart and a soul who genuinely cares about people from all walks of life; one with a sense of common decency, humility, and self-irony; one who doesn’t believe he is God’s gift to America; a president who attends church and visits the graves of his first wife and his two lost children.
Yeah, but what about Hunter Biden’s laptop?!
Many families have a member like Hunter, in this case, a recovering drug addict who’s reportedly trying to straighten out his life. To the far right, however, Hunter represents Joe Biden’s Achilles heel, so they’ve seized on the laptop story in their desperation to smear the president with unsubstantiated claims of corruption. It’s just another bogus conservative sideshow with the usual garish flashing lights and bizarre freak shows.
But here’s all average Americans really need to know: it’s the Biden economy, friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.