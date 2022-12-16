I recently read that on his USO tours during World War II, Big Crosby was reluctant to sing “White Christmas”. He worried his GI audience, far from home and in harm’s way, would become saddened by the song’s evocative lyrics. But many times, soldiers, sailors and airmen would call out to hear the tune, so Bing obliged.
After the war, Bing starred in a movie titled “White Christmas” in which he plays a GI alongside Danny Kaye. Bing sings the iconic song for his comrades amid the ruins of a village as shells explode in the distance.
“I’m dreaming of a White Christmas/just like the ones I used to know/where the treetops glisten/and children listen/to hear sleigh bells in the snow”…
The camera pans the faces of the actors playing soldiers, and you can see the reaction Bing probably saw when he performed it before real servicemen; sadness, to be sure, but also looks of hope that the horror would soon be over and they would return to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones in Marietta, Des Moines, Albuquerque, or wherever they called home.
Another song Bing made famous is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, which is perhaps more melancholy than “White Christmas”. It was not performed in Bing’s movie but has since become a Christmas classic.
Kim Gannon wrote the lyrics from the perspective of a serviceman stationed in a war zone. Back then, as now, the military did its best to make the Christmas season enjoyable for GIs, providing hot turkey dinners, mail and gift packages whenever possible. Of course, there is no substitute for being in the bosom of one’s family, and Gannon captures that sentiment perfectly.
“I’ll be home for Christmas/you can count on me/please have snow and mistletoe/and presents on the tree … ”
It was a winsome wish for a lonely Marine on Guadalcanal, a homesick private training in England, a teenage sailor on a battleship somewhere in the Pacific, or a Flying Fortress crew awaiting their next mission, but it was also an important message for anxious families on the home front; don’t despair, your son, brother, father, or husband hasn’t forgotten you just as you haven’t forgotten him.
“Christmas Eve will find me/where the lovelight gleams/I’ll be home for Christmas/if only in my dreams … ”
Glenn Miller was one of America’s most popular big band leaders before the war. He was also dedicated to bringing his hit swing music like “In the Mood,” “Kalamazoo” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo” to the troops, so Glenn gave up a lucrative career performing stateside and joined the Army Air Forces.
He began broadcasting to the troops in Europe from New York City, but Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, concerned about morale ahead of D-Day, requested Capt. Miller and his orchestra deploy to England, where they tirelessly performed at live shows and on armed forces radio.
Gen. Jimmy Doolittle who commanded the “Mighty 8th” famously said, next to a letter from home, Glenn and his orchestra were the biggest morale builders in the European theater. Tragically, the band leader perished at the age of 40 in a plane crash flying from England to France, where he planned to entertain troops there.
Bing, Danny and Glenn were among the many entertainers who volunteered for the “Foxhole Circuit.” Bob Hope, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Marlene Dietrich, Lena Horne, and Mickey Rooney also brought a priceless slice of home to our troops throughout the European and Pacific theaters; their contributions, especially at Christmastime, immeasurable. They all paved the way for a USO tradition that continues to this day wherever our servicemen and women are deployed.
But the USO does much more than entertain troops. The organization helps them transition to civilian life, keeps military families connected, helps the wounded and comforts the families of the fallen. You can donate to the USO online at secure.uso.org/donate.
Here’s wishing America’s Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard men and women — and you and your family — a very merry Christmas.
