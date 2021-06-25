President Joe Biden is confounding his political opponents in a most unusual way: He is normal - and it’s driving his critics crazy.
Governing from the center-left, Biden is trying hard to work with Republicans as we emerge from the catastrophic, once-in-a-century pandemic that struck America last year. He does not behave the way the former guy did (thanks for that reference, Joe), attacking and personally vilifying those in Congress who today openly promise zero cooperation. Biden knows such attacks get the POTUS nowhere, as the one-term, twice impeached former guy discovered.
No, Joe Biden is doing what many past presidents have done by attempting to engage the loyal opposition and seeking bipartisan agreement on proposals like vital infrastructure investments. Whether he is successful or not remains to be seen given GOP intransigence, but at some point, Biden and Democrats may need to leave Republicans behind.
The former guy enjoyed the power and adulation he received from his cult of personality and the right-wing media but avoided the heavy lifting the presidency requires; the arduous, time-consuming and often messy work of being the president of all Americans.
We’re about six months into the new administration, and Biden is tackling that job despite conservatives grasping for ways to discredit the president. Some continue to allege he wasn’t legitimately elected. Others say he suffers from dementia and that Vice President Kamala Harris is secretly running the country.
If that attack sounds familiar, let’s get into the way-back machine and visit 2011, when the former guy claimed Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen so he could not be the legitimate president. It wasn’t true, of course. Obama was born in the state of Hawaii to an American mother in 1961.
Thus, the charges the right is leveling at Biden echo birtherism and illegitimacy, but the president is refusing to take the threadbare bait. Instead, he went to Europe to reassure our allies and NATO that the last four years of the former guy’s malarkey was an anomaly.
As Biden reclaimed America’s role as leader of the free world, you could see the relief on the faces of European leaders. Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former guy wannabe, called Biden a “breath of fresh air.”
Nevertheless, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie opined Sunday on ABC, “no damage was done” at the G7 summit. Guess what, Gov? The previous guy ripped the guts out of our strategic alliances and alienated and angered key European nations to the delight of Putin.
President Biden knows the United States cannot go it alone in this complicated world, a hard-won lesson we learned with the rise of a nuclear-armed Russia and China. He doesn’t want military confrontation with either, so our strong alliances and an ongoing dialogue with Russia and China are the best way to deter their aggressiveness.
Ahead of the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, for example, Russia pulled its military back from the Ukraine border and the U.S. postponed lethal military aid to Ukraine, de-escalating tensions there.
Still, some journalists are dumbing down in their search for controversy.
Dana Bash of CNN asked National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan why Biden is “giving in” to the Russian natural gas pipeline to Europe. Here’s why, Dana: It’s nearly complete, it’s something Germany and our other European allies want, and its construction continued through the previous guy’s administration.
The Russian pipeline was not an issue until Biden took office.
Then Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Sullivan why Biden failed to demand Putin stop cyber-attacks on America. Perhaps because Sullivan cannot disclose what Biden demanded during the leaders’ private meeting.
I agree with Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan by September 11 after 20 years of war provided we don’t replay the tragedy that unfolded in Vietnam in 1975 after Saigon fell. We cannot leave behind Afghanis who cooperated with the American-led coalition. Should the Taliban manage to take over, I shudder at what might befall those brave people and their families.
As Colin Powell warned Bush 43 ahead of Iraq and Afghanistan, if you break it, you own it. So, Biden must get all those who wish to leave out of there and re-settled.
Biden faces many daunting challenges at home such as immigration, the economy, and social injustice, problems made worse by the former guy’s failures. He is also taking justifiable flack over family members of administration officials being hired by various U.S. agencies, including the White House.
Conservatives can save their outrage because the former guy demolished that ethical barrier in 2017. But Biden should review the qualifications of those hired and jettison anyone who should not be in the job.
To borrow the words of an evangelical friend of mine who justified his support of the former guy despite his moral depravity, Biden is a flawed man, a sinner like me. Perfect? No, but so far, a vast improvement.
