There is no longer a Republican Party. It died in 2016 when it anointed a thoroughly unqualified career conman to be its leader.
It was years in the making and didn’t start with the descent down the faux golden escalator. The GOP opened the door to extremism years ago, when the late radio polemist Rush Limbaugh took advantage of relaxed FCC rules on political speech to viciously attack Democrats, women, LGBTQ people, minorities, and immigrants.
Other radical right media types joined the deluge of hate, before a floodgate of grievances, prejudice, and xenophobia was shoved open by the ex-president who gave voice to all the bile.
I’m going to flatter myself and say President Joe Biden must read my columns because I’ve been criticizing the MAGA Party here for three years, but it wasn’t until last week Biden dropped the truth hammer on MAGA, calling their so-called “movement” exactly what it is in a blistering prime time speech.
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” said Biden. “They do not respect the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.”
For those who support this president and his vision of an America that works for everyone, it was a cathartic moment that was long overdue.
I have never understood why Democratic leaders, with a few exceptions, turn today’s political/cultural debate into a pillow fight when, for MAGAs, it’s a sword fight. They want to take this nation by force to a dark, ugly place where books are banned, children are taught only the history MAGAs think they should learn, they pray to a Christian God at their public school desks, and one party – the MAGA party – rules all.
MAGA is completely antithetical to what America stands for; it’s not about loving our country, it’s about loving one disgraced ex-president who is alleged to have stolen the country’s most sensitive secrets on his way out the door. What he has done with them or will do with them is anybody’s guess. But just remember, with the former guy, it’s all about leverage.
The good news is the MAGA Party does not enjoy the support of most conservatives. I’m talking about old school small government, lower tax Republicans who would never join a cult of personality, especially one that puts a well-known grifter on its throne. These are rational men and women who understand nobody gets everything they want all the time in a democracy. We agreeably disagree, we debate the issues, then we vote in free and fair elections.
“They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 – brutally attacking law enforcement – not as insurrectionists who put a dagger at the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots,” Biden warned. “And they see their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election as preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
“There are public figures…predicting and all but calling for violence in the streets,” added Biden. “This is inflammatory. It’s dangerous. It’s against the rule of law.”
The former guy’s reaction to the president’s speech was entirely predictable: “Biden is the enemy of the state!” he bellowed last week.
No, you’re the enemy of the state. So are the disgusting lickspittles who repeat your lies and endorse your treachery: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, and, yes, Senate candidate Herschel Walker who, according to his ex-wife, once threatened to put a bullet through her head.
The call to violence message has been sent and received. After the lawful search for the stolen documents at Mar-a-Lago, insane threats were all over Reddit: “Civil war! Pick up arms people!” “Civil war 2.0 just kicked off.” “I already bought my ammo.” “Let’s do the war.” “Summertime was made for killing fields.”
“We the people must say this is not who we are,” Biden responded.
The pot full of resentment, racism, and anti-democratic vitriol has been slowly simmering for more than 30 years. With the former guy as the catalyst, the pot is boiling over as we saw on J6.
By calling MAGAs out for who and what they are, and by appealing to the better angels of most voting Americans, President Biden banks on Americans of good will rejecting MAGA and embracing the Constitution’s democratic promise.
