Did you know this is Banned Book Week? I didn’t either, but a concerned Cobb County parent recently posted a list of Scholastic library books claiming the school district removed them from classrooms. The books are part of Scholastic’s “Seven Strengths” series.
The list featured this heading: “Books No Longer Approved in the Scholastic Seven Strengths Library.”
I remember the Scholastic books offered in my elementary school classrooms 60 years ago. They were designed as age-appropriate material covering a wide range of interesting topics. You may remember reading them too.
The books the district apparently objects to, according to the parent's list, include the themes of belonging, curiosity, friendship, kindness, confidence, courage, and hope – the seven strengths.
Some of the titles in the series are “Ruth and the Green Book,” “Henry’s Freedom Box,” “Peace Warriors,” “Esperanza Rising,” and “I am Malala,” critically acclaimed books reflecting important character strengths.
In “Ruth and the Green Book,” a young Black girl on a road trip discovers segregation in the South. “Peace Warriors” profiles social activists including Martin Luther King. “I am Malala” is the true story of Malala Yousafzai who, at age 12 advocated for girls’ education and was targeted for assassination by the Taliban. Malala was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
What wonderful people and values for kids to learn about. So, I reached out to the Cobb County School District, sending the list to a spokesperson there and asking if it in fact came from the District. If so, was it distributed to all teachers? If not, which teachers received it? And finally, and perhaps most important, who at the District compiled the list?
I received a terse reply from the spokesperson who, oddly, requested anonymity, saying “there is no banned book list…The books you’re asking about are in active use in our schools today where appropriate.”
How is “no longer approved” different from “banned books”?
The spokesperson never answered my first question let alone the follow ups. Now I have yet another question: who at the District decides what “where appropriate” is?
It’s no secret the right wing is at war with public education and the dedicated professionals who teach our children and grandchildren in public schools. Among its targets is so-called “liberal bias” by educators. The Seven Strengths series’ themes certainly fall under conservative bomb sights.
Segregation existed for centuries; disappear it. Martin Luther King was murdered for peacefully demanding social justice; disappear him. Malala risked her life so girls could learn; disappear her.
There are more than 1,600 books now banned in school libraries. Among them are thought-provoking works such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” about racial injustice, “Slaughterhouse Five” about the horrors of war, and “Fahrenheit 451,” yes, about burning books. It’s a trend among radical right school administrators and politicians, who seek to extinguish ideas that don’t support their own views.
PEN America, a nonprofit which works to promote freedom of expression, calls their effort well organized and funded.
And now it appears the trend is here in Cobb County. Belonging? Kindness? Courage? No, no no, we can’t let kids read that stuff! Why, they might become liberals!
I understand books about sexuality are a concern for parents. Such material should be the purview of moms and dads. That said, kids questioning their sexual identity can find unlimited, age-appropriate information about how they feel on the internet.
In a sick and possibly illegal stunt to “own the libs,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew 50 mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers escaping poverty, corruption, and violence to Martha’s Vineyard, a small island off the Massachusetts coast. His representatives lied, telling them opportunity awaited. DeSantis never notified state or local officials, but he did alert Fox News, which had a video crew there to document his disgraceful spectacle.
The migrants, including small children and old folks, trekked three miles to Edgartown, where, after the confusion was sorted out, they were warmly greeted by locals and given food, shelter, and clothing.
There are 20,000 year-round residents on the island, far fewer people than live in the city of Kennesaw. It has one high school and one homeless shelter, yet we saw a shining example of how to respond to the needs of the least of these.
Because the island has limited resources, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency moved the migrants to a military base on the mainland where they can be more adequately cared for.
Some on the right enjoyed seeing human beings, God’s children, cruelly used by DeSantis, unfortunate pawns aimed at getting the governor some cheap publicity and lots of yucks from conservatives.
Personally, I don’t believe cruelty is funny.
It backfired badly. South Florida Hispanics and Latinos, a key voting bloc in a state DeSantis barely won in 2018, are outraged. “This a new low, even for this governor,” community leader Maria Corina Vegas told the Miami Herald.
See you in November, Ron.
