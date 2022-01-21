Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema shivved her fellow Democrats when she refused to vote for a filibuster carve-out to pass the John Lewis voting rights act, which would protect the vote as enshrined in the United States Constitution.
Sinema, who once called the late Georgia congressman her “hero,” thought protecting the Senate’s 19th century filibuster rule - not enshrined in the Constitution - was more important than stopping state Republican officials like those in Georgia from rigging elections in favor of themselves.
“The tragedy is that we have a misguided Senate minority who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting,” Dr. Martin Luther King said nearly 60 years ago. “They won’t let the majority of senators vote, and they certainly don’t want the majority of people to vote, because they know they do not represent the majority of the American people.”
Before she got to the Senate, Sinema was known in Arizona as a liberal firebrand. What happened to her is anybody’s guess, but I have my suspicions.
What really makes this betrayal sting is it came just a few days before the MLK federal holiday, reluctantly signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. Dr. King devoted his life to peacefully fighting for equality and, most important, the right of Black people to vote. John Lewis marched for voting rights and was beaten to within an inch of his life by Alabama state cops in 1965. King was assassinated three years later.
Their fight continues despite those who believe equality has long since been achieved because they’re friendly with some Black people. There can never be equality until a Black person in a minority voting precinct can walk into a polling place as easily as I do in Kennesaw, a largely white, conservative precinct.
Gov. Brian Kemp and his GOP cohorts have tried to make sure that won’t happen in Georgia, passing and signing into law onerous legislation aimed at robbing eligible voters of their franchise, this after saying the 2020 election was secure. If Republicans could get away with it, they’d have legislated poll taxes, literacy tests and the old guess-the-number-of-jelly-beans-in-the-jar test before minorities are allowed to vote.
You can put lipstick on Kemp’s anti-democratic, anti-American pig, but it’s still a filth-smeared swine; Jim Crow in a suit and tie the governor proudly wears.
Absent passage of the voting rights bill or successful court challenges, it will be up to Georgia voters of goodwill to learn everything they need to know to overcome the GOP’s obstacles; to show up early, to be prepared to wait in the long lines Republicans are counting on to frustrate and discourage voters, and to cast their ballots for Democrats, the political party that honors democracy and wants it preserved.
Which brings me to the Oath Keepers, a right-wing, anti-government organization, allegedly behind a military-style assault on the U.S. Capitol last year. This group, along with the Proud Boys, Three Percenters and other self-styled militia oufits, are the modern-day Brown Shirts.
The Oath Keepers’ founder and leader is the eye-patched Stewart Rhodes, whose ex-wife, Tasha Adams, told reporters he is “dangerous” and a “sociopath.”
“He lives very much in his own head,” Adams said.
He reportedly masterminded his group’s Jan.6 attack and now Rhodes and nine of his members are charged with seditious conspiracy, described in the United States code as “Two or more persons…conspire to overthrow…by force the government…or by force hinder the execution of any law of the U.S.” If convicted, Rhodes and his pals are looking at years behind bars.
America is a nation ruled by laws, not men. Oddly, Rhodes is a Yale-trained attorney who apparently doesn’t understand that. He didn’t like the outcome of the lawful election in 2020, so his solution was to illegally seize power by force, banana republic stuff.
Like their Dear Leader, Rhodes and his ilk are fond of smoking their own exhaust, of talking like tough guys, pushing conspiracy lies, and making threats, but who end up exposed as the impotent losers they are.
The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. The Justice Department is doing what it always does: netting the small fish like Rhodes and then extending reduced sentences or immunity in exchange for helping them hook the bigger fish…and I suspect there are some whoppers yet to be caught.
Voting rights suppression and the attempted violent overthrow of the government demonstrate conservatives have lost the battle of ideas. Beyond making life even more comfortable for their wealthy donors, Republicans spend their time obstructing voting rights and Democratic legislation aimed at helping seniors, the middle class, and the working poor.
(1) comment
Would someone PLEASE tell me how any voter is being suppressed?? You are first on the list Kevin Foley. I'm waiting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.