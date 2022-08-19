In 2020, a Black man named George Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill at a Minneapolis store. Within one hour, a city police officer named Derek Chauvin murdered him, the entire crime caught on video.
That was two years ago, and thanks to the ubiquity of video phones and police body cameras, we have since witnessed even more police violence targeting minorities.
“Back the Blue!” chanted the right, despite the visual and audio evidence before them. Their chief cheerleader, of course, was the race-baiting “law and order” ex-president.
Before he left the White House, the former guy did something illegal, packing up dozens of boxes of official documents and shipping them, not to the National Archives under the Presidential Records Act as required, but to his private residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Official documents, that is, materials associated with the president’s duties, don’t belong to the president after he leaves office. The American people own the presidency, not the man in the Oval Office. Thus, an ex-president is not entitled to haul off official documents and do whatever he wishes with them.
I wasn’t surprised to learn the former guy ignored the law because he violated virtually every presidential norm and many laws for the four years he was in office. Twice he was impeached for it, the first time for trying to blackmail a foreign leader and the second time for inciting an attempted coup.
The National Archives knew the former guy took the documents and demanded they be returned. Earlier this year, some materials were sent back to the archive, where officials realized there were many more documents missing. These were eventually subpoenaed, but as the ex-president always does, he ignored the subpoena, triggering the FBI search that took place at Mar-a-Lago.
According to the property receipt the federal agents gave the former guy’s attorney, many of the documents and files seized were marked top secret with some reportedly relating to nuclear weapons. Why these documents were withheld is under an FBI investigation to determine if the ex-president violated the Espionage Act.
Everything the Department of Justice and FBI did was lawful and necessary, the proper procedures followed by law enforcement officials, aka, The Blue.
The former guy, his media minions, and his cult members went ballistic. It was no longer Back the Blue, it was Bash the Blue. Names of the lead FBI agents at the search were released to right wing media, and very soon, their addresses and the names of their spouses and children were posted by crackpots on the far right.
The implication is obvious: get ‘em! It’s not unlike the Jan.6 call for violence against those adhering to the rule of law when Electoral College ballots were counted. When the law and order MAGA mob got to the Capitol, they viciously beat police officers who were trying to protect lawmakers
Without evidence, Attorney General Merrick Garland was also attacked as a Biden political dupe, with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14) drafting impeachment documents against the AG for “persecuting” the former guy while demanding the FBI be defunded.
Wait. Wasn’t it MTG who screeched the loudest when far left activists were talking about defunding the police?
The FBI reported its agents and offices have received numerous threats of violence, with one deranged guy attacking the FBI field office in Cincinnati before getting himself killed in a gunfight with police.
To further rile up the MAGA cult, the Justice Department and FBI have baselessly been called “gestapo” and “common criminals” who “planted” evidence.”
Last Monday, even Fox News was telling the ex-president to call for an end to the violent threats.
For his part, the ex-president has offered a carousel of lame excuses and whataboutisms. For example, he claimed he can declassify any documents even out of office. He also said President Obama seized 33 million documents, failing to mention his predecessor’s official materials were handed over to the National Archives, reviewed, cleared, and released to Obama’s presidential library, all standard procedure.
I noted the Mar-a-Lago search in last week’s column, and some readers said the FBI gave Hillary Clinton a pass on her mishandling of official documents. They forgot that just days before the 2016 election, then FBI Director James Comey broke agency protocol and declared he was opening a new investigation into her emails. That announcement likely cost her the election.
In a recent column, I called on politically active churches to pay taxes if they want to promote right wing candidates and policies. What about Black churches?! a few readers demanded.
I suppose advocating for racial equality and social justice can be called political, or it might just be perceived as a moral imperative Jesus Christ would support.
