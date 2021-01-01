What we’ve watched unfold in the White House after Joe Biden won the presidential election should sound alarm bells across America. Rather than accept the will of the people, that some 81 million voters rejected four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic, corrupt regime, the president has dreamed up a variety of lawless schemes to overturn the election.
It’s not just about votes, either. It’s about destroying a bedrock principle; that we the people decide who will govern us and who will not. The democratic republic the Founding Fathers willed to us and hoped we would keep faith with is being threatened by a disturbed charlatan who has undermined the institutions — guardrails — that protect and serve our Constitution’s promises.
Trump has reportedly walled himself off from all reality, apparently believing his own lies: He won the election in a landslide; a nonexistent conspiracy robbed him victory; he has the power to subvert the people’s judgement through the courts or even a military coup.
Worse still is the silence of Trump’s enablers: Republicans in Congress who refuse to recognize Biden was lawfully elected and will be inaugurated 19 days from now. Through their denial, they reveal their own disdain for the will of American voters, and right at the top of that list are Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are on the ballot next Tuesday.
Neither will stand up to Trump, so rest assured Perdue and Loeffler won’t stand up for all Georgians. They won’t serve hardworking families struggling to survive during a national health crisis. No, they’ll do what they’ve always done: Represent the special interests of their fellow one percenters.
Perdue and Loeffler have nothing in common with you or me. They live in their millionaire ivory towers hoping a barrage of dishonest campaign ads portraying them as just plain folks will trick Georgia’s electorate into voting against its own best economic interests.
I think Cobb voters are smarter than that based on the outcome of the 2020 election. The county roundly defeated Trump on Nov. 3 and we need to do the same for Perdue and Loeffler next week by sending Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate. Once there, Democrats will hold the majority and real progress can be made to undo the damage Trump has done to this country.
You say Trump is the greatest president in history? If that were true he would have worked with Congress to forge a COVID relief package acceptable to Republicans and Democrats. Instead, he delegated Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to negotiate the deal.
When it was finally completed and presented to Trump last week as part of an omnibus spending bill, he called it a disgrace, leaving tens of millions of Americans in the lurch while he flew off to his posh Palm Beach resort on the taxpayers’ dime to play Christmas weekend golf; let them eat tee sheets. By late Sunday, however, Trump reluctantly backed down and signed the legislation.
You know who facilitates this dereliction of duty? Perdue and Loeffler. They’re both very smart, successful business people who undoubtedly see the same insanity most Americans see, yet they refuse to even acknowledge Joe Biden is the president-elect for fear Trump will come after them, a profile in cowardice at a time that demands courage.
Thus, the collective wisdom of our voters can right this listing ship of state and get it back on course. The fate of America seldom rests in the hands of a single state’s voters, making this perhaps the most consequential election in Georgia’s history.
If Perdue and Loeffler should prevail and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remain in power, we can expect nothing but more of the gridlock we saw this week when McConnell blocked a vote on raising stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600.
“Trumpism” has proven to be a different kind of virus infecting too many Americans who have enlisted in the president’s cult of personality. It’s as though a vast reservoir of grievances, resentment and conspiracy theories were held back by a dam before Trump blew it up, the body politic flooded with anger, racism, and xenophobia, toxicity that many of us presumed was relegated to society’s fringes.
How wrong we were.
A nation of immigrants suddenly hated immigrants. A nation that celebrates religious freedom suddenly hated Muslims. A nation founded on equal justice under the law was suddenly OK with police killing unarmed Black people. A nation that shunned blood-soaked dictators suddenly embraced them. A relatively young nation that today is the richest and most powerful in the world suddenly abandoned the democratic principles that made America that shining city on a hill President Ronald Reagan spoke of.
Trump is to blame for all of the above. So are Perdue and Loeffler. The best way to consign Trumpism to history’s dumpster is to make sure we the people fire both Georgia’s senators next week.
