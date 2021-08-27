My own children are adults, but I do have two grandsons living in Athens. They wear masks at school. I’m sure it gets old for them, but the alternative is too frightening to contemplate, especially as we watch kids in Cobb County and across Georgia become infected with COVID-19.
So why are so many Cobb parents okay with their children not wearing masks in classrooms?
Let’s remember, this virus is as dangerous as anything those same parents would never allow their kids to get near; a loaded handgun, or the deep end of a swimming pool, or playing by a busy street. Yet, they think the possibility of exposing their child to a potentially deadly virus is just fine?
I don’t know what is informing their thinking, but they should know there are lethal outcomes for children who have COVID. Five-year-old Wyatt Gibson of Calhoun died in his mother’s arms last month after contracting COVID and suffering a stroke. His godmother told NBC News, “He loved everybody.”
Shortly after Wyatt succumbed, when she was asked about children dying from COVID, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the U.S. representative for the 14th district which includes Calhoun, laughed out loud. This is a seriously disturbed lady who needs to be voted out of office next year.
Kids who get it might – and I stress might – be asymptomatic, but they may pass it on to others at school, and the physical devastation can be fatal, as in Wyatt’s case. A child has difficulty breathing, then he or she must be intubated, then the grieving parents are told, sorry, we did everything we could to save your child, but…
“I want my children in school,” Cobb parent Pamela Najjar told an interviewer, “but I also want them to have a choice to go (without masks).”
From where is she getting her medical advice? Certainly not healthcare professionals. Perhaps she’s listening to Cobb County School Board Chairman Randy Scamihorn, who declared at a meeting last week, “This is not an emergency.”
Yeah, Randy, it is an emergency. A week ago, the district reported 1,764 COVID cases among children and staff in Cobb County schools, a number that’s sure to grow exponentially if parents and administrators insist kids go unmasked if they choose. If you had children playing Russian roulette in lunchrooms, would that constitute an emergency, or would you invoke their Second Amendment rights?
The irresponsibility is, frankly, staggering.
This isn’t about freedom. It’s about responsibility during a deadly health crisis that could claim your child or grandchild - and it’s largely preventable.
Leave it to Cobb Republican Committee Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs to stand with mask-opposed parents chanting “Facts not fear” during the board meeting. “We’re seeing more government overreach, and people have woken up to the fact that we’ve got to stop government from controlling our lives like this,” Grubbs told the MDJ’s Thomas Hartwell.
So, those traffic lights, speed limits and click it of ticket laws must be “government overreach” along with other local, state and federal public health and safety laws and regulations, if I understand her correctly.
It sounds like Ms. Grubbs is getting her medical cues, not from Georgia doctors begging people to follow safety protocols as our hospital ICUs fill up and we face a shortage of nurses, but from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, scion to a TV dinner fortune who has zero medical or public health training.
With this kind of so-called GOP “leadership,” it’s small wonder Cobb County turned blue.
Sensible precautions like masking kids in school has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with reducing the COVID body count, especially among our precious children because the heaviest coffin is the smallest one.
(2) comments
Just like I don't get my medical advice from Tucker, I won't be getting it from you either.
You did not use the words "get vaccinated" once in your column! How irresponsible!! Go down to Kennestone Hospital & do a poll of the 91% Covid patients who are not vaccinated and you will find a majority of them would be of the "liberal persuasion".
This column is just "filler" since you don't want to discuss the biden failure in Afghanistan. And yes, I did not capitalize biden on purpose & from this comment on, I will not capitalize a j or b when I refer to this loser. And his VP would be just as bad if not worse. 81+ million votes? You've got to be kidding me!! Now you ALL have blood on your hands and I hope you are happy with your vote, multiple votes or votes counted illegally in the middle of the night. biden has been totally exposed and even Fake News can't cover for him anymore!
