The right’s phony, overwrought political narrative today is, “America is in decline.” If you want proof, look no further than opinion pieces and letters to the editor appearing right here on the pages of the MDJ.
When it’s not drag queen shows or falling church attendance numbers, it’s Chinese spy balloons, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the sexual orientation of M&Ms, hip-hop music, and critical race theory; you know, all the life or death stuff.
To listen to goofballs like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham you’d think Armageddon is just around the corner.
But it’s a threadbare refrain echoing virtually everything conservatives said during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office. Like Obama, President Joe Biden inherited an economy gutted, not by a self-inflicted Great Recession, but by COVID, the pandemic the former guy promised would magically disappear.
Of course, it didn’t and more than one million people died in the U.S. Unemployment exploded, businesses shut down, and the financial markets cratered.
That’s when America was in decline thanks to a feckless ex-president who ignored the advice of his medical experts urging immediate and comprehensive steps be taken to limit COVID’s impact. And, by the way, if the former guy had seriously addressed the pandemic, he likely would have been re-elected.
Biden is far from perfect, but he’s head and shoulders above what passed for White House “leadership” in 2020.
Under Joe Biden, unemployment is the lowest it’s been in more than 50 years with more than a half-million jobs added in January. The financial markets are booming. More Americans have health insurance now than ever before. Long overdue infrastructure projects are finally underway and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday he expects a “significant decline” in inflation this year.
GOP politicians and their media allies must put a stop to all that success, so their House leaders have teed up a parade of “investigations” aimed at discrediting Biden and the Department of Justice. Their aim isn’t to uncover wrongdoing, but to perform kabuki theater hysterics for the benefit of Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN audiences.
We saw a preview during Biden’s State of Union speech Tuesday night, when Republicans dragged the dignity of Congress through the mud with their disgraceful antics.
Helping Biden resolve the migrant problem? Taking on greedy corporations gouging American consumers? Looking for solutions to the mass shooting epidemic? Homelessness? Quality, affordable healthcare? Opioid addiction? Fuhgetaboutit.
Let’s instead investigate Hunter Biden because that’s the American peoples’ highest priority.
They hope enough such distractions will provide cover for their real 2023 objective. Under the guise of reducing the national debt, the Republican majority in the House wants to take out Medicare and Social Security. They’ve said as much since the election using weasel words like “we need to look at all the options,” conveniently forgetting their 2017 tax cut added $1.8 trillion to the national debt.
If they don’t get those Social Security and Medicare cuts, Republican radicals are threatening to blow up the worldwide economy by refusing to raise the debt ceiling so we can’t pay what the nation already owes. In other words, America would become a deadbeat country much like the right’s Dear Leader was during his so-called business career.
I don’t care if you agree with my political views, but if you’re a senior like me and your wife gets cancer, under Republicans, you and your family will pay the $400,000-plus bill for her treatment or, alternatively, you let her die so some billionaire can buy another yacht.
Watch what they do, my senior Cobb County friends, don’t listen to what they say, because it’s almost always bull feathers. And speaking of seniors, President Biden, 80, has vowed to veto any legislation that would cut Social Security and Medicare.
Republicans have nothing to offer average Americans and they understand many voters see through their empty rhetoric. They’d have you believe the country is in decline when they’re not in power. But the facts say otherwise.
