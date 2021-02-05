An MDJ reader and frequent online critic of mine wondered what I’m going to write about now that Donald Trump is out of office. It’s a fair question. Here’s my answer: Donald Trump.
The ex-president may be gone, alright, but his stench continues to permeate the Republican Party. Conservative politicians live in mortal fear of Trump, who these days fancies himself a kingmaker. For proof, look no further than the craven House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
Following the murderous MAGA riot at the Capitol on January 6, McCarthy immediately took to the House floor to lay the blame for the insurrection squarely at Trump’s feet, and he was absolutely right to do so. But Trump must have made his displeasure known, because not long after McCarthy told an interviewer “everybody across the country” bears responsibility for Trump’s attempted coup.
That lie apparently wasn’t enough. Last week, McCarthy flew to Palm Beach to kiss Trump’s ring and, apparently, beg forgiveness. It’s pathetic, really, that an elected Republican “leader” feels so beholden to the guy who ran his party into a ditch, whose unhinged antics cost the GOP control of the White House and the Senate.
McCarthy reminds me of Fredo Corleone begging his brother Michael to take him seriously in the movie “The Godfather” - “I’m smart and I want respect!” We know what happened to Fredo when he went fishing and I expect McCarthy will suffer a similar fate, metaphorically speaking.
Any real leader with a spine would have stood by his original condemnation of the ex-president, would have rallied his fellow Republicans to reject Trump as the seditionist who threatened our most fundamental democratic principle: Free and fair elections.
Sadly, these days, most Republicans have all the backbone of a boiled shrimp where Trump is concerned, the Party of Lincoln reduced to a sad cult of personality akin to North Korean veneration (and fear) of Kim Jong-un.
So, dear reader, as long as Dear Leader is calling the shots in the GOP, as long as he squeezes Republican leaders like McCarthy, demanding their undying loyalty, the ex-president will continue to be a target here.
Speaking of Trump cultists, newly elected U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga. -14) continues to make quite a name for herself, and not in a good way. I’ve been to Rome and Dalton and other parts of northwest Georgia and wondered why the good folks of Greene’s district thought it was a good idea for her to embarrass them in the House of Representatives.
Then I realized Greene’s entire political brand is just a cheap knock off of Trump’s. Like the ex-president, Greene is a showboat, saying out loud whatever scurrilous nonsense pops into her head. Democratic leaders? Cannibal pedophiles. The 9-11 terrorist attacks? A hoax. Wildfires in California? Jewish laser beams from outer space.
Right minded people can’t reason with someone like Greene who would rather believe what some anonymous, demented guy wearing stained underpants and living in his mother’s basement posts on the internet. For example, she claims mass shootings are staged by unknown anti-gun activists.
David Hogg survived the massacre at his Parkland, Florida high school on February 14, 2018 and has since distinguished himself as a passionate gun safety advocate.
Now a student at Harvard, Hogg went to Capitol Hill after the shooting that took the lives of 17 students and teachers to discuss with lawmakers what he experienced and what can be done to rein in out of control gun violence. Online, you can watch Hogg being stalked an y harassed by gun nut Greene as he made his way to the Capitol.
To his credit, Hogg ignored her taunts even though he said Greene vaguely threatened him, claiming she was packing a concealed weapon. Greene has dismissed the trauma Hogg and the other Parkland survivors endured as fake. On Tuesday, a fed up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, without naming her, called conspiracy theories “looney lies” and “a cancer” on the GOP.
The question a reasonable adult might ask is, if Greene is lying about the Parkland atrocity, pedophile Democrats and Jewish laser beams, what else is she lying about? With more than 30,000 documented lies and misleading statements to his discredit, I’ve posed the same question to Trump supporters over the last four years and never received a good answer.
In stark contrast to Greene is Air Force veteran and freshman Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach Trump over his incitement of the Capitol violence.
He knows he put his political career in jeopardy by seeking to hold the ex-president accountable but Kinzinger doesn’t appear to care. Rather, he’s calling on Republicans to return to their traditional conservative values, reminding his colleagues their party is not “Trump first” but country first.
We should applaud this congressman’s courage. The GOP needs more Kinzingers, not more Greenes.
