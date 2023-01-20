There are presently two district representation maps for Cobb County, one drawn by the Democratic-controlled county commission and the other by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The former was created under the Georgia Constitution’s Home Rule provisions and the latter to eliminate the commission’s Democratic majority.
I’m forever hearing conservatives claiming local decisions are best left to local authorities, so Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid is using the locally drawn map that includes Democrat Jerica Richardson’s 2nd District commission seat.
Under the state Legislature’s map, which went into effect Jan. 1, Richardson would be unable to complete her four-year term to which she was lawfully elected in 2020 and presumably replaced by a Republican.
As reported in the MDJ, Republican commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill objected and refused to vote at the commission’s first meeting of 2023 saying the state-drawn map is the official one while ignoring the conflict has yet to be resolved by Superior Court Judge Ann Harris.
In fact, Deputy County Attorney Debbie Blair told the two Republicans the meeting was being legally conducted under the commission-drawn map, but Birrell and Gambrill didn’t care. Cupid directed the two to leave the dais if they weren’t going to vote as mandated by commission rules.
See how GOP hypocrisy works? Local decisions are best left to Republicans when they’re running the show but not when Democrats are in control.
Home rule is spelled out in the Georgia Constitution, saying county authorities, in this case members of the duly elected Cobb commission, are authorized by state law to adopt “clearly reasonable ordinances, resolutions, or regulations.” Their map appears to fall within these legal parameters.
Nevertheless, a miffed Birrell told the MDJ, “On December 30, I took an oath for the fourth time to uphold the Constitution of the United States, Georgia, and Cobb County. This is unconstitutional,” adding, “This is a state issue we don’t control.”
Again, do you see how GOP hypocrisy works? Cobb County, according to Birrell, is merely a subject of the Republican-dominated state Legislature with no alternative but to obey. If that’s the case, why do we even need a county commission?
Gambrill went further, demanding Attorney General Chris Carr — a Republican — put his thumb on the scale of justice even though the matter is now before a court of law. What Carr’s authority might be to impose the GOP’s legislative will on Cobb County voters, Gambrill doesn’t say.
In a letter to the MDJ, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart (R-36), who is white, played the race card, suggesting Cupid, who is Black, was playing the race card against Birrell and Gambrill.
Absurdly calling Birrell and Gambrill “the new Rosa Parks” (Parks, a civil rights icon, was arrested when she courageously led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955) and Cupid an “insurrectionist” (insurrection is defined as a violent uprising against government), Ehrhart declared the commission chairwoman was an “activist…thumbing her nose at our Georgia Constitution and creating a threat to our democracy…”
Ehrhart let her inner high school mean girl finish the letter, saying Cupid is a joke among Republicans and even Democrats at the Golden Dome.
Which Democrats, Ginny? Do tell!
I’d suggest Ehrhart first study the history of the civil rights movement, then the House Select Committee’s Jan. 6 report, which details what a real violent insurrection and a real threat to democracy looks like, and finally read the Home Rule provisions in the state constitution before firing off gratuitously divisive and inflammatory letters.
I spent some time with Lisa Cupid and found her to be highly intelligent, emotionally measured, and devoted to God, her family, and her Cobb County constituents. In other words, she shares the values of most Cobb County voters.
I wonder if Ginny Ehrhart has ever had any contact with Lisa Cupid and if not, perhaps she should.
