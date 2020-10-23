Editor’s note: This column first appeared in the MDJ just before the 2016 presidential election.
♦♦♦
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” – H.L. Mencken
The legendary columnist obviously had very little faith in the judgment of average American voters, once opining, “Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance.”
I don’t share his pessimism. Ours is a young republic, just 240 years old, a mere blink in the continuum of time. Many of us are still learning and evolving; others, not so much.
President Trump would represent a painful but necessary object lesson for American voters on the importance of meeting our civic obligation to be well informed citizens.
There’s nothing to be ashamed of in voting for Trump. To get better, you have to stumble sometimes, and a Trump presidency would constitute an epic faceplant on the part of the American electorate.
His neo-fascist rhetoric galvanized supporters with crazy talk of loving war and hating anyone who isn’t like them. From day one, Trump took the low road, attracting less educated, older white voters enraged and disaffected by the irreversible social and economic transformation America is undergoing.
To this crowd, nothing symbolizes that unwanted change more than a Black man in the White House.
Don’t the crowds at Trump rallies look and sound exactly like the people who populated the so-called faux grassroots tea party protests that greeted President Obama scant weeks after he was inaugurated in 2009? Aren’t these the very same people who carried signs depicting Obama as Hitler, Stalin, Mao and an African witch doctor?
Now, finally, they’ve found their huckleberry, an amoral charlatan who articulates in the nastiest possible terms all their imaginary suffering at the hands of this wicked black president.
Trumpsters love their demagogue but they don’t seem to grasp demographics. In less than 30 years, they’ll be the minority in America. Meantime, African-Americans, Latinos, Hispanics, Asians and other minorities once forced to the fringes of white society, are speaking out through groups like Black Lives Matter and La Raza.
Small wonder Skinheads, Neo-Nazis and the KKK have flocked to Trump.
Trump says he’ll bring back manufacturing jobs. That would be wonderful if America wasn’t inexorably driving toward an economy based on technology. Well educated and trained workers will thrive in the years ahead. Trump supporters grieving over the lost jobs like the one grandpappy had at the buggy whip factory will be left behind.
One of Trump’s campaign ads says he’ll turn Washington upside down. Uh, no he won’t. He’ll be confronted with something we all learned about in high school civics, the Constitution’s separation of powers, in which Congress controls the purse strings; that “checks and balances” thing.
So, for example, when Trump demands hundreds of billions to pay for his “deportation force” to round up and expel 11 million undocumented immigrants, Congress will tell him to go pound sand. The congressional leaders Trump lustily denigrated, finally united by a common enemy, will give The Donald the same treatment Obama received for the last eight years.
Payback is a beast.
Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, is undeniably qualified to be president. The right wing media, which spawned Donald Trump to the everlasting regret of the GOP establishment, has ruthlessly and mercilessly savaged Clinton for nearly 25 years. Their absurdly dishonest caricature of her, unfortunately, has been mainstreamed to the point where fantasy and reality are nearly indistinguishable.
What we know for sure is that Hillary is the victim of one of the most vicious and sustained smear campaigns in American political history.
Here’s why: conservatives fear her the same way they feared Bill Clinton, who posted a remarkable record of peace and prosperity during his two terms. Republicans know when voters objectively measure presidential performances, Democrats win nearly every time.
Thus, it is imperative the right does everything it can to assassinate Hillary Clinton’s character even if it means putting somebody in the White House their own leaders openly acknowledge is intellectually unfit, morally bankrupt, and a threat to America’s national security.
As you prepare to cast your vote, compare where this country was in 2008 and where it is today. That progress didn’t come about because Republicans understood they had an obligation to help clean up the mess the Bush administration made of the economy. It came about in spite of relentless Republican obstructionism.
Now imagine where America would be today had Republicans put our nation’s wellbeing ahead of their conservative ideology.
We’ll find out if the plain folks fulfill Mencken’s prophesy.
(3) comments
Nothing important to say Kevin? Two weeks of columns from the archives? George Soros will not be happy......The Biden SCANDAL should shut up all liberal columnists. Hunter Biden getting MILLIONS of $$$$$ & knowing absolutely nothing about the companies that were paying him? Can you say "getting a written invitation to meet his father & peddle their influence inside our government"? Unfortunately, Biden is just a pawn for the DNC & Fake News media. Nancy P. has already been practicing for the application of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office so they can all be "happy" with liberal/socialist/communist , Kamala Harris.......
During last night's debate, Biden commented that there were families sitting at the breakfast table wondering how they would pay for a set of new tires. THAT'S THE LEAST OF THEIR WORRIES!! We are energy independent but the Dems will end that by ending fossil fuels & that includes oil & natural gas. Putin has already said he wants to talk to Biden, his new buddy. I wonder why? Maybe $5-7 dollar gasoline, home heating & electric bills through the roof may have a little something to do with Putin now being SO friendly with Biden.....
If you vote for Harris / "Big Guy", You are going to regret your vote if they should win. I just wish there was some way that Republicans could be immune from all the bad things that are going to happen to this country but we're not. Our only hope is vote Republican. Please read these comments Democrats! Elections have consequences and they are all BAD with a Dem. win on Nov. 3!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.