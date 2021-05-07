My mother-in-law Shirley was doing well Easter Sunday when my two energetic grandsons came to our house in Kennesaw to color eggs. Shirley was over the moon.
When her husband of 64 years, Lee, passed away in 2013, she tried living on her own out in Montana, but it wasn’t to be, so we brought her here and eventually found a nice place for Shirley to live in Acworth, where, as always, she easily made many friends.
This kind, generous woman was blessed with a big heart and endured the deaths of two of her adult children, but never became bitter or withdrawn. Shirley understood how life is. She grieved for her lost sons, of course, but Shirley took solace as grandchildren came into her life and then great grandchildren.
Two days after that Easter visit, Shirley fell ill and was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where her cardiologist told us there was nothing he could do for her. Because she was having difficulties, he prescribed hospice, so Shirley was transported to Wellstar’s Tranquility, a first class facility staffed by some of the most caring professionals I’ve ever met.
It takes a very special person to usher a patient and family through the end-of-life process.
I’m no stranger to death. I’ve mourned family and friends, some when it was their time and others when it was not. Their deaths always remind me of my own mortality, that my merry-go-round ride will, sooner or later, come to an end.
This realization has taught me to appreciate the moment. As someone wrote on Facebook, “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow’s a mystery. Today is a gift, which is why they call it the present.”
Various faiths have their beliefs on what happens when one passes. We have no way of really knowing what’s next when our heart beats for its final time and we take our last breath, so I tend to agree with Thomas Paine where the afterlife is concerned.
“My own mind is my own church. I do not mean by this declaration to condemn those who believe otherwise; they have the same right to their belief as I have to mine,” wrote Paine in “Age of Reason.” “I hope for happiness beyond this life. I believe in the equality of man; and I believe that religious duties consist in doing justice, loving mercy, and endeavoring to make our fellow creatures happy.”
I’m pretty sure that’s how Shirley felt about things, too.
It was fortuitous that my niece was getting married in Florida April 16 because Shirley’s son and daughter-in-law stayed at our home while we attended the ceremony. Along with my daughter, they visited with Shirley at Tranquility and had the opportunity to reminisce and say good bye to her.
Once she was out of what palliative health professionals call “crisis,” we brought Shirley back to our home, where visiting Tranquility hospice nurses – again, wonderful people — and my wife Susie cared for her. That was on a Tuesday and it was clear she was fading. We set her up with a view of Lake Bozeman as the Spring trees came into full leaf.
On Friday morning, Shirley awoke and was lucid for a little while, but she drifted off and became non-responsive. We knew the end was coming, and it did, about three Saturday morning when she slipped peacefully away. We made arrangements in advance, so the nurse appeared about four-thirty to pronounce and Leaf Cremation from Acworth was there a half-hour later.
Born in 1927, Shirley lived the life we all wish to live: Fulfilled. There was tragedy, to be sure, but there was also triumph. She married the love of her life, she raised her four wonderful children, she saw the world, and she lived to see those two great-grandsons color Easter eggs.
Who can ask for more?
Whenever I’m in Montana, where Shirley and Lee lived for more than a decade, I’m reminded of Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It,” in which he memorializes his brother Paul, a superb fly fisherman, who died when he was a young man and whom Maclean called “beautiful.”
The last lines of the novella serve as a metaphor for those we love and we lose:
“Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs. I am haunted by waters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.