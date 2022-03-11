I’ve been watching these various Canadian trucker convoy knock-off protests here in the U.S. Apparently the truckers’ grievances revolve around “freedom” to not wear masks or get vaccinated.
Whoever is leading this shebang doesn’t seem to know COVID-19 and its variants are abating, that fewer and fewer people are getting sick, much less hospitalized. There are still virus hot spots, mainly in MAGA country, but this week in New York City, for example, kids are back in school maskless.
That’s because New York city and state authorities imposed stringent public health measures in 2020, about the same time the former guy was telling Americans the plague would magically disappear just before he caught COVID and was reportedly on death’s door.
At no time were American truckers required to get vaccines unless they were crossing the border into Canada, where most of the population is vaccinated. So, what do these truckers want? Why are they so mad? And why do conservatives cheer them on?
I call it MAGA derangement syndrome (MDS). It strikes when you’re cooped up in your tractor’s cab for 10 hours a day listening to the unhinged rants of Mark Levin or Michael Savage or Sean Hannity. Yours is not an easy way to make a living, so the anger and resentment builds and festers until somebody says we’re mad as hell and we’re not gonna take it anymore!
Then you join some “freedom convoy” and end up at a racetrack in Hagerstown, Maryland 60 miles from Washington where organizers have promised to give the D.C. elites what for by clogging the streets of the Capital and blasting their airhorns. Except the organizers don’t have a clue what they are doing, so you end up driving around the Washington beltway for a few hours angering local commuters trying to get to work.
These ill-informed truckers clearly arrived a day late and a dollar short.
It’s blind rage with no tangible target, not unlike the events of last Jan. 6 when a mindless mob was incited by the ex-president to assault the U.S. Capitol. When they got there, some wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence. Others assaulted and beat police or took pictures and videos or gleefully stole government property.
That’s how MAGA derangement syndrome works.
The truckers’ convoy also demonstrates how easy it is to instigate a mob. Mobs don’t think, they react, which is what the right evidently hopes for. The more chaos and confusion sown the better to take the public’s eye off the progress that’s been made on curbing the pandemic while driving the economy forward.
Yes, there is much work to be done. We can all agree inflation is a big problem right now as is the cost of energy, and the two are not unrelated. Those truckers are paying a lot more for their diesel to get their cargos to consumers and the increased cost is passed along in the prices we pay for goods.
At the same time, the big oil companies are recording huge profits as demand for gas rises. In the third quarter of 2021, the 24 leading oil companies raked in $74 billion in profits, according to public filings.
They could reduce the price of fuel, but why should they?
“We’re approaching a record level of oil and gas production in the United States,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “In the United States, 90% of the onshore oil production takes place on land that isn’t owned by the federal government. And of the remaining 10% that occurs on federal land, the oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased. They have 9,000 (unused drilling) permits…they could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year.”
Oil companies don’t drill because they’re publicly traded with the objective of delivering maximum profit at the minimum cost. Less drilling equals higher profits, simple economics.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the president’s decision to curtail Putin’s oil and gas exports is sure to tempt U.S. producers to jack up prices even more. But Biden warned them, this is “no excuse to exercise excessive price increases, or padding profits…”
Will oil companies do the right thing? Please. And, no, the Keystone XL pipeline, cancelled by Biden last year, would do zero to lower gas prices today because it was never built.
I feel sorry for those truckers who were duped into wasting their valuable time and their money on something so utterly pointless. They are among the most under-appreciated workers in America, and we learned just how crucial truckers are during the pandemic. As the late Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa declared, “If you’ve got it, a truck brought it.”
