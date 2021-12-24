This column appeared in December, 2018.
My dad Vincent was abandoned in Tramore, Ireland by his parents when he was nine years old. He was left behind with his maternal grandmother who had 20 children of her own.
Not long after my grandparents left for America, Vincent and his brother, David, one year younger, were found “wandering” the town, according to a 1926 police report I obtained recently. I take wandering to mean begging.
Their plight was so desperate those little boys were reduced to asking for help from strangers. A friend said Vincent’s story reminded him of Frank McCourt’s great Irish memoir, “Angela’s Ashes.” Maybe, but McCourt’s poverty-stricken mother in Limerick never abandoned him.
Vincent and David ended up at Artane Industrial School, a notorious institution run by the Christian Brothers in Dublin. This was a common practice in 1926 Ireland. There were lots of unwanted boys and girls in Ireland, thanks largely to the Roman Catholic Church’s grip on the Irish people in those days.
Artane is described by those who survived it as a “concentration camp.” Boys were warehoused there, subjected to unspeakable violence and sexual abuse, and supposedly trained in trades so they could fend for themselves after they were discharged at age 16.
Dad was held there for more than six years. I can only imagine the horrors he experienced and the damage all the neglect and abuse did to his psyche. Vincent mentioned Artane only once to me in passing, shortly after my mother died.
Depressing, I know, but this is a Christmas story, so stay with me.
When he was 17, Dad was brought to Chicago by the parents who’d left him behind. He didn’t stay with them long. From there, I can’t account for him until he met my mom, Claire, in 1942. Her 18 years up to that point had likewise been hard and Dad represented an escape. Not long after Vincent and Claire married, he was given a choice: Join the Army or be deported to Ireland, a neutral country. He enlisted and was sent to Okinawa with the U.S. occupation forces.
What happened after he returned home nobody ever talked about, but Vincent evidently abandoned my mother and brother Bryan before reuniting with them in 1952. I was the result of my parent’s reconciliation. Their marriage after that was one of constant discord and mutual unhappiness punctuated by uneasy truces and Dad’s constant travel.
Vincent, as his background suggests, was difficult. He had the “gift of the gab,” as Irish are famous for, and made a career in industrial sales. But he also had “a strong weakness” for alcohol, perhaps to soothe the raging torrent of anger and resentment he felt. Knowing what I only recently learned about Artane, his failings are entirely understandable.
Not long before he passed, Vincent called me. In halting terms, he said he’d been reflecting on his past and expressed remorse. I told him he’d done the best he could with what he had to work with; that I loved him.
I said this is a Christmas story, so here’s the thing: Vincent adored Christmas, I think because the holiday was so far removed from the pain he’d suffered as a boy; Christmas represented everything he never had growing up.
Vincent was a great self-taught cook, too. At Christmas, he prepared a magnificent feast; a turkey or rib roast or ham along with all the fixings, stuffing, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and the Irish staple turnips, the holiday meal he was denied as a boy in Ireland.
Dad and Mom would decorate the living room, trim the tree, play Christmas carols and, if we had one in the house we lived in at the time, stoke a blaze in the fireplace. And, for a little while at least, a sublime peace descended over our household; we were one, Vincent and Claire, my “Irish twin” Noreen and our little brother, Sean. Our beloved big brother Bryan, ten years my senior, would appear sometimes to square the circle.
That’s Christmas. Even in the face of the most horrific childhood experiences, the most painful family dysfunction, we’re receptive to the healing Christmas offers us.
I’m 65 now and, thanks to my wife Susie, I came to learn Christmas is always a celebration of family, something Vincent only vaguely understood. Our connections are at a DNA level, so profound we can’t begin to measure it by any means beyond the love we feel for each other. At Christmas, the joy of family is palpable, real and enduring.
So, friends, if you have estranged family members, a son or a daughter, a sibling or a parent with whom you haven’t contacted in a long time for whatever the reason, make this Christmas the one where you reach out, forgive and forget, and remember, we pass this way only once.
Merry Christmas.
