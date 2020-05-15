Many of our parents and grandparents — the Greatest Generation as Tom Brokaw aptly described them — endured incredible hardship through the Great Depression and then World War II.
First, there was widespread unemployment, the Dust Bowl and deep national despair. Then the war, creating food and commodities rationing along with the ever-present fear of learning a loved one was killed, missing or wounded.
Their stoicism and sacrifice stands in stark contrast to how we modern Americans have reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak, with a president and many people hot to restart “normalcy” after a couple of months of difficulty despite the looming risks of more infections and deaths.
Last Friday marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the beginning of the end of the catastrophic world war. When President Franklin Roosevelt died of a stroke in Warm Springs, Georgia, on April 12, 1945, just weeks into his fourth term, Vice President Harry Truman became president, so we also mark the 75th anniversary of that milestone event.
Truman was a plain-spoken Missourian from Independence, a no-nonsense president who found himself unexpectedly thrust into a complex challenge with the Japanese determined to defend their home islands to the last man, woman and child, surrender unthinkable.
Those victorious troops in Europe knew many of them would be sent to the Pacific with the objective of invading Japan, a frightening prospect given the enemy’s fanatical tenacity.
My father served with the U.S. occupation forces on Okinawa, the scene of a ferocious, bloody battle on the Japanese island. Dad took pictures of the ruins left behind and said the destruction was overwhelming. Similar devastation and an appalling loss of life would have undoubtedly been the outcome of a U.S. invasion.
But Roosevelt had overseen the start of the top secret Manhattan Project, the production of the atomic bomb. Shortly after the historic Potsdam Conference, on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, and with Truman’s authorization, the bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki respectively and the Japanese finally understood further resistance was futile.
It’s a testament to the Greatest Generation and Truman’s leadership for what came next. Rather than turn their backs on the former enemies, an entirely understandable post-war reaction, they initiated the Marshall Plan to begin rebuilding Germany and Europe, while forces led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur helped Japan get back on its feet, its sovereignty returned by Truman in 1952.
The Soviet Union, meanwhile, seized Eastern Europe and half of Germany. Unlike America, Moscow saw victory as conquest, brutally enforcing its communist ideology on freedom-loving nations like Hungary, Poland on Czechoslovakia. In response, the Truman Doctrine was established to contain Soviet expansion, with NATO formed under the president as a military deterrent.
In 1950, Soviet client North Korea, egged on by Joseph Stalin, invaded South Korea. The United Nations, created during Truman’s first term, voted to send troops to help the new but weak democratic republic in the South fight the North’s aggression.
At the same time, Truman faced a new dilemma. The Chinese had fought a civil war, with Mao’s communist regime defeating the nationalists and the president began hearing he’d “lost China.” Among his critics was the megalomaniacal MacArthur, who took command of U.N. troops in Korea.
From his Tokyo headquarters, he turned back the North Korean invasion. But then, defying orders from Washington, which had been warned China would take military action if U.S. troops got too close, MacArthur pushed to the border.
American and U.N. troops were soon in full retreat as tens of thousands of “laundrymen,” as MacArthur derisively termed the battle-hardened enemy, poured over the border. In short order, the supreme commander reported he’d lost control of the situation.
After the popular MacArthur went outside the chain of command to push his case in Congress for war with China, Truman fired him, which further angered Truman’s critics. The South Korean “police action” was fought to a stalemate, a state of war existing to this day with North Korea.
Truman stood up for principle while accomplishing much in the post-war era. He made mistakes, of course, but he also integrated the military, advocated for civil rights, created the National Security Council, the CIA, the National Security Agency, and passed the Housing and the Displaced Persons Acts.
Today, Truman’s substantive achievements are on display at the library and museum named for him in Independence, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary with a $30 million library and museum expansion. While currently closed due to the pandemic, plans are to reopen in the fall. There’s more information at trumanlibraryinstitue.org.
“On the 75th anniversary of my grandfather’s presidency, the impact of his legacy on our world is more evident than ever,” said Clifton Truman Daniel, Truman’s eldest grandson and Truman Library Institute Honorary Chairman. “Renovating his library and museum is a fitting way to honor the leading architect of our modern democratic institutions.”