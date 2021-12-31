In business, there is something called C-suite presence. That is, a certain look and physical carriage that projects wisdom and authority. It’s often found in the spacious oak-paneled offices occupied by the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer, the chief marketing officer and so on.
I have met many corporate chiefs in my 40-year career and most lived up to the billing. They were whip smart, accomplished, and urbane.
Then there were those who lacked such attributes but sort of looked and sounded the part. We used to call them “suits,” guys and gals who were all hat and no cattle, their carefully manicured facades hiding insecurities, limited talent, and few accomplishments, their success often the result of those who worked for them while currying the favor of chiefs at the very top of the food chain.
David Purdue is the quintessential suit, his trim physique and chiseled chin by far his strongest assets. Scratch the surface, however, and you find a business “leader” who spent a good deal of his professional career sending American jobs to Communist China or laying off workers or abandoning them at a company he was supposed to turn around.
Using this calculating model, Perdue was paid tens of millions for his alleged brilliance. But any suit would know it’s cheaper to pay a dollar an hour to a worker in Beijing to produce Reebok sneakers than an American making twelve dollars an hour doing the same job; no real skill necessary, just a cold-blooded willingness to please Wall Street at the expense of middle-class families.
The one-term Georgia senator is now running in the 2022 Republican primary to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp. Purdue would not be in this position had he not won the endorsement of the twice impeached, one-term former guy (speaking of suits), who wants to destroy Kemp for acting with integrity in standing by the state’s 2020 presidential election result and refusing to “find” enough votes for the ex-president to win here.
Perdue is all in with his benefactor’s Big Lie. In fact, he sued to inspect Georgia’s absentee ballots, declaring he would not have certified the 2020 election result had he been governor.
That’s when Georgia Republicans assembled their circular firing squad.
“David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that conveniently coincided with his disastrous campaign launch,” Cody Hall, a spokesperson for the Kemp campaign told a reporter. Hall noted previous such lawsuits were dismissed by the courts in part because Perdue, who ran for re-election on the 2020 ballot, refused to be listed as a plaintiff.
Then Republicans Kay Kirkpatrick and Lindsey Tippins joined more than 20 of their state senate colleagues in signing a letter pleading with Perdue to withdraw his candidacy and join them in endorsing Kemp for the sake of party unity.
Perdue responded by calling their request “kind of funny” while ludicrously characterizing himself as an “outsider” despite marching in lockstep with Senate do-nothing Republicans during his single six-year term.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs told Around Town she doesn’t understand why Kirkpatrick or Tippins would ask Perdue to pull out while admitting there’s “a lot of fracturing” in the party.
You ain’t seen nothin’ yet, Ms. Grubbs.
In his desperation to stay relevant, is there anything the ex-senator would not do to appease the ex-president? But at age 72, I wonder what drives Perdue, why he would debase himself? He lives on St. Simons Island, among the most beautiful places in America, he has more money than he knows what to do with, and he should be spending what remains of his years enjoying his children and grandchildren.
But there Perdue is, blowing whatever credibility he may have once enjoyed by supporting an ex-president who incited the attempted overthrow of the lawfully elected president. He must know history will be a cruel judge of those who enabled the former guy’s malfeasance, but I guess Perdue doesn’t care.
Another former guy-endorsed candidate, Herschel Walker, was born in Jim Crow-era Georgia. Running as a Republican senate candidate, he claims the late civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis would object to the Democrats’ putting his name on their Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would make unfettered access to the ballot box the law of the land.
“What’s sad about that, using the name of a great man to brand something so bad,” lamented the former running back. “(John) Lewis was one of the greatest senators there’s ever been for African-Americans…I think then to throw his name on a bill for voting rights…is a shame.”
Lewis never served in the U.S. Senate.
The real shame is Walker’s complete ignorance of the sacrifices and decades of arduous work John Lewis put into achieving equality for Black people. That work remains unfinished, which is why his name is rightfully on the new voting rights legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.