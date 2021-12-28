Why are you constructing unneeded, unwanted sidewalks around the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park? Did you perform an analysis of the need for these sidewalks? Did you survey those impacted (such as myself) concerning the sidewalk? Did you conduct an environmental survey on the removal of so many trees and shrubs, which number over a thousand along Burnt Hickory Road alone? During our great concern over global warming, why have you taken the precise incorrect action?
I drive along Barrett Parkway often. Over the last 12 years I have seen two bicyclists on the expensive sidewalks along Barrett Parkway, a few joggers and walkers. With the miles of bicycle paths recently constructed, like the Silver Comet Trail, are more sidewalks which serve as bike paths needed?
Do you appreciate the purpose of our National Park? It is to preserve history. It should not be allowed to become an adult playground. Your plans seriously diminish our National Park.
Did you realize how much the construction would disrupt traffic along these heavily used thoroughfares? How do you intend for walkers and bicyclers to safely cross Burnt Hickory Road half way down Hines Hill? It cannot be done! You will no doubt place a stoplight for that purpose which will permanently disrupt traffic and wear out our cars with the required braking down that steep hill.
The unfortunate answer to all of these important questions appears to be “NO”.
Your contribution to urban blight: the replacement of habitat with pavement, is substantial. Trees and shrubs along your proposed sidewalks serve to clean the very automotive pollutants which contribute to Global Warming. Do you consider habitat as being solely for humankind and not for birds, animals of the forest, flora and fauna?
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is a memorial park honoring those who perished and suffered during that ferocious battle. Its purpose is not for recreation. Until recently, there were signs in the park limiting recreational activities. Why has the park administration altered its stewardship of the Park?
Hoping this is not the case, I wonder whether the Board of Commissioners wished to place a feather in its cap concerning the length of new sidewalks it has authorized. If that is the case, then our SPLOST dollars are not being put to proper use. Stop your encroachments now!
