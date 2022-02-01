Gov. Kemp has earned a second term! No doubt about it. I think about what life in Georgia would have been like under Stacey Abrams. More than likely, we’d be living with mandatory mask mandates in our own homes and even outside. Our unemployment rate would be skyrocketing. We’d have drained our coffers with projects dumping money into things that don’t work. Taxes would be on the rise. Businesses would likely be fleeing. Small businesses would likely have shuttered their doors completely. Crime would be rampant everywhere and not just in Atlanta.
Gov. Kemp did an excellent job managing the pandemic and the state knowing that whatever decision he made would be criticized by the left-wing media sycophants. Through all of that, he charted a course for Georgia that makes us the No. 1 state to do business and a great state to find a job. With a new Rivian electric vehicle factory, Kia expansion, battery plants, and continued movie production, our state is doing wonderfully.
We in Georgia have the freedom to choose if we want to wear a mask or not. Our schools have the freedom to choose even though some school boards would prefer to use heavy-handed tactics to enforce a mandate from the few.
I do not understand former senator Perdue’s desire to unseat Gov. Kemp. He has proven he can’t win a statewide election. He hasn’t earned the right to run or govern. Gov. Kemp deserves a second term, and Georgia deserves to continue to thrive under his leadership.
I urge anyone who has doubts to unite behind Gov. Kemp and shut down Perdue’s chances. You know Stacey Abrams is just sitting on the sidelines hoping the Republicans spend so much money and fling so much filth that she can leverage all of that in her bid to win. Please don’t give her the satisfaction. She couldn’t even concede when she lost the last time. She has not earned the right to lead. With her, we make Georgia just as bad as the U.S. under Biden’s “leadership.” Here’s to four more years of Gov. Kemp!
