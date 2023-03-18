Dear Georgia Business Community:
The private sector in America exceeds all others - by innovating, creating jobs and opportunity, and driving unparalleled economic growth. Like no other country, America’s private sector also gives back, investing in communities to help meet their needs and to improve quality of life. As a former executive, I know firsthand how businesses, large and small, work to help solve society’s most pressing challenges. Today, there is an urgent need for Georgia’s business community to take action.
Even before the recent violence at the Atlanta public safety training center, our great state is grappling with a significant crime problem. Last year, our capital city saw its highest number of homicides since the 90s and had the highest per-capita murder rate in the nation. The Atlanta Police Department is currently understaffed by 450 officers, or 22%. This problem is not confined to big cities. The urgency of addressing crime permeates our state - endangering lives, destabilizing communities, and eroding educational and economic opportunity.
Faced with these moments historically, Georgia has successfully introduced tax credit programs to marshal immediate resources, including for school choice scholarships, to sustain our rural hospitals, and to support programs for foster children. The newest program is the Qualified Law Enforcement Foundation (QLEF) Donation Credit, which was passed into law last year by Gov. Kemp and our state legislature.
The QLEF program allows individuals and corporations to receive a tax credit for supporting local police foundations across our state, from Atlanta to Americus. Generally, these foundations operate like public-private partnerships that provide resources to train, recruit, and retain peace officers. For local police programs, the potential $75 million in funding that QLEF represents means substantial new resources to keep families safe. The tax credit allows for a contribution of any amount - up to 75% of a business’s total state tax liability - so it helps the bottom line while preserving the thin blue line.
The importance of these programs is underscored by national news coverage of anti-police rioters at the training center site. Ultimately, our public safety depends on a shared commitment to resourcing, recruiting, training, retaining – and respecting - our brave men and women of law enforcement.
Public safety strengthens all community stakeholders – many of whom do not have the resources or voice of business leaders. Children deserve safe schools, families deserve secure neighborhoods, and law-abiding citizens deserve relief from the rising threat of violent crime. Personally, I am donating to the program as an individual with the hope that together we can make Georgia the number one state for public safety, just as the dedicated work of government and the private sector have made it the number one state for business.
As Georgia’s business leaders, you have prioritized Georgia communities time and again. If one of your objectives is to support safe communities, I hope you might consider utilizing the Qualified Law Enforcement Foundation Donation Credit. Thank you for all you do for Georgia, and for your consideration.
Kelly Loeffler
Former U.S. Senator (GA)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.