MDJ columnist Bob Barr artfully uses his Constitutional knowledge to give a brief history of the of the Second Amendment while dancing around the actual debate about whether or not citizens really have the right to own lethal weapons capable of causing incredible carnage. Whether you prefer to call them assault rifles or semi-automatic long rifles with multi-round clips is irrelevant.
Mr. Barr uses his skills an attorney to lead readers away from the real problem tragically affecting us all. Our nation is flooded with millions of semi-automatic rifles capable of firing hundreds of rounds in just a few minutes. They are easy to legally obtain by citizens as young as 18 years who can’t buy a six-pack of beer but can walk out of a gun store with a semi-automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition with few questions asked. No waiting period, no extensive background checks, no permits, no certain age limit, no training or any other common sense regulations required. Add to this the fact that too many boys are growing up in broken homes with no father to teach them right from wrong, respect for authority, and discipline. Too many men of all ages are angry and disturbed and we’ve made it far too easy for them to manifest that anger in terrible ways. Throw in an isolating pandemic and the perfect storm is created.
Mr. Barr mentions solutions in his opinion piece but doesn’t offer any realistic ones related to this perfect storm and ends his piece suggesting that guns in the hands of responsible citizens is the “last best hope” against evil. The tragedy in Uvalde clearly proves this isn’t accurate. Emotion negates common sense too often, and sadly we have leaders today only interested in catering to emotion (i.e., they’re trying to take your guns!). While some radicals on the far left are calling for its repeal, the Second Amendment is firmly grounded in our Constitution and always will be, so we need solutions free from demagoguery from Congress and responsible, law-abiding gun owners working together to stop this madness. These solutions need to be grounded in common sense, compassion, and decency – not to keep firearms from law-abiding citizens, but to keep them out of the hands of monsters. We owe this to the families of Uvalde, Tulsa, Buffalo, and too many others to count.
