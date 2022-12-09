Much has been said, here and in other media outlets, about the issues contributing to Atlanta Medical Center’s death. Another, equally pressing concern, is the impact of the demise of one of our city’s critical care hospitals on access to care. Atlanta hospitals are doing what they can to step up, but in our interrelated healthcare system, the reverberations of AMC’s closure are significant. Demand for home health services is rising, with the risk that patients in need of home care, including many of Atlanta’s low-income residents who relied on AMC, will be left unserved.
What’s the connection between hospitals, home health providers, and health care inequity? Lowering patients’ length of stay is a top priority for leaders at most Atlanta hospitals. Home health care is a key to achieving that goal, while keeping patients' health front and center. The challenge is sufficient staff. Without nurses, therapists, and home health aides to provide clinical care at home, hospitals cannot discharge.
These essential professionals were in short supply even prior to AMC's closure, due to the home health care sector’s chronic, COVID-19 exacerbated, workforce challenges. A scarcity of nurses forced Visiting Nurse Health System, a mission-driven, nonprofit here in Atlanta, to decline care for 3166 patients to date in 2022. Demand for workers far outstrips supply, a situation that will continue for the foreseeable future. Job openings for home care and home health aide workers in Georgia are projected to increase 16% between 2020 and 2025; registered nurses will see a 6.3% bump, per data presented at a recent Georgia Healthcare Workforce Commission meeting. Nationally, an estimated 1.2 million new direct care jobs (including home health aides) will be available from 2020 to 2030, more new jobs than any other occupation in the country, say researchers at PHI.
Labor costs, including recruitment and retention, while always a significant portion of our budget, have ballooned in recent years due both to COVID and to an increasingly competitive employment market. Committed to our mission of patient-centered, quality care, we’ve devoted more time and resources to recruiting clinicians.
Now, consider this. The very same day that AMC closed, the Biden Administration, via the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced cuts for CY2023 and beyond to the reimbursements. These dollars are the primary funding source for home health agencies’ work caring for older adults and others who choose to recover/heal in the safety and comfort of their homes. For mission-driven nonprofits committed to collaborating with Grady (a Visiting Nurse Health System partner for over 70 years) and other metro-area critical care hospitals, these reductions are devastating. We are proud of our commitment to serving discharged patients, including those covered by Medicaid, reliant on charity care, with minimal insurance coverage – all frequently spurned by larger, for-profit providers with a bottom-line priority.
Philanthropy is not a sustainable business model for the long-term. CMS’ reimbursement cuts, coupled with higher labor costs and inflation-fueled hikes in operating expenses, simply make it harder for mission-driven nonprofits like us and other small businesses to survive. There’s got to be an understanding that care costs money. Workforce is priority number one. Because without clinical staff, there is no patient home health care – in Atlanta or anywhere.
Without more financial support, care providers’ challenges to recruit, hire and retain staff in a very tight labor market will continue to increase. The shortage of direct clinical care and nursing professionals is a national crisis that will not go away without an outcry, sustained attention, and real investment.
Everyone – organizations like ours, you, CMS, the Biden Administration, Congress and elected officials here in Georgia and every state – must take action. We need fair reimbursement for home health care agencies and investments at local, regional, and national levels in training and recruitment programs to build a pipeline of professionals that ensure care is accessible for all – including our patients here in Atlanta served by nonprofit home health care providers like us, and our critical care hospital partners.
