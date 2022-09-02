From what sources do you get most of your news these days? Do you stick with one or two media outlets, do you channel surf, read differing online posts, subscribe to a couple of newspapers and magazines, or just listen to friends and colleagues give their opinions on every topic under the sun?
I ran across a recent article on that subject that said 80% of We the People get a lot of our news from digital devices (i.e., smartphones, tablets, computers). Two-thirds of us also tune into TV for updates and explanations, about half listen to the radio, and about a third still rely on print publications as part of their in-the-know ingestion.
Given the political polarization of the public today, I’m thinking that many Americans rely on one or two main sources for news and views. The pundits and pontificators can certainly color our own opinions and, alas, make us think there’s only one side of every issue worth considering.
Time was when reporters working for any medium (basically newspapers, TV, and radio) actually did what their title suggests . . . reported the news. They gave readers and listeners the facts and let them make up their own minds as to what to believe. Opinions were reserved for the aptly named Opinion or Editorial Page in the papers. And broadcasters clearly indicated when designated members of their news staff were giving their own views on matters of interest.
I’ve often heard it said that fact-gathering reporters morphed into investigative correspondents as a result of misinformation being disseminated by the federal government during the Vietnam War combined with the events of Watergate. That change in reportage then led to personal opinions creeping into legitimate news stories.
It seems to me the progression of fact vs. feelings has steered us to what we have available now: the variance of reporting. Case in point. I checked out a couple of polar-opposite news sources recently. On one site, the major stories were all about Facebook being in league with a malleable FBI to squash stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop. The other site was trumpeting the fact (pun intended) that a certain ex-president has still not been made to answer all the questions regarding his claims that the 2020 election was stolen and what role he played in the January 6thproceedings at the Capitol. There was virtually no cross-pollination of reporting.
So, if you got your news exclusively from either source, you’d probably think what you heard was the only item of interest for the day. Being mere humans, we all tend to gravitate to like-minded people. We want to hear that our opinions are shared by others and delight in demonizing the opposition. At least secretly, you have to admit, on some level, that it’s fun to get righteously indignant and cry, “Are you kidding me? What an idiot!” when some bloviating talking head (or politician – which I realize is redundant) with whom you vehemently disagree exhorts the latest affront to your sensibilities.
Thomas Jefferson was a big believer in freedom of the press. Perhaps you’ll remember his oft-quoted opinion on the importance of a free press to keep government in check. In a letter to a delegate to the Continental Congress, Jefferson came to the conclusion that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” I doubt he’d say the same about network/cable TV news in the 21st century.
On the show Dragnet, Sergeant Jack Friday would ask witnesses to a crime for “just the facts, ma’am.” Do you think America would tune in to a news channel that actually presented just facts to its viewers? It would require a whole new mindset for reporters and editors for sure. Putting a spin on any story would be verboten. (Which basically means almost no elected official could ever appear, and wouldn’t that be refreshing?) Actual debates might be a possibility, but they would have to be clearly labeled as opinion or fact. Sean Hannity and Rachael Maddow could be on the first show going toe-to-toe. (Well, maybe not. We don’t want a bloodbath on our hands. That makes for good TV, but a very messy studio.) Perhaps a couple of “average” Americans with opposing views would be better.
The over-riding stipulation for this new channel would have to be the presentation of unadulterated facts only. Shoot. Given those parameters, we might even get to the bottom of both what’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop and whatever happened on Election Day and its aftermath. But don’t count on it happening any time soon. Alas, sensationalism sells; reality remains on the shelf.
