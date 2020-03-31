Years back, a move to Marietta brought to life a town balancing its history against the first outgrowth of urban sprawl. Older houses, a short walk from the town square, unleashed cases of envy in the eyes of big city real estate brokers.
Luckily, the late Jimmy Corley and other students of history had watched the encroachment of commercial ventures change the faces of small towns. They formed an organization to speak for the preservation of historic properties, fearing an inevitable future of losing the spine of Georgia communities.
The house we bought, (pure luck), had been considered as a lawyer’s office. The house across the street, a lovely old two-story place, sheltered by ancient trees and warmed by floor to ceiling windows, was a three-minute walk from an office park. There were several meetings in City Hall as developers came from Atlanta to propose a face-lift for the property and new life as a recovery clinic after plastic surgery, and, in a later presentation, as a destination for overnight stays.
Luckily, residents who lived behind the house, back a few blocks, felt as we did. Together, we spent afternoons passing out fliers to announce City Council meetings, then showing up to vote against zoning changes.
The moment came, that “scales falling from the eyes” evening, when Karter Thomas, then president of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society, walked to the front of the council meeting room and spoke. He reminded everyone gathered he lived down the street from the old house being discussed, and, regardless of its appeal as commercial property, its years warranted respect. The house, he said, anchored the neighborhood.
He described “the neighborhood” as a place of sidewalks and of mothers with strollers, of older children on roller skates or riding bicycles, of friends on the block gathered to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July. “It is,” he reminded the gathering, “our home.”
The house was saved. Today, the owners treat the “old girl” like the treasure she is with a Christmas tree on a side porch and deference paid to a “snowball bush” at least 12 feet tall and covered with green orbs, soon to burst into bloom.
On the first day of our voluntary quarantine experience, there was a greeting from the walkway in the yard of the house with new life: “Y’all need anything?” From our front porch, we, of advanced age and considered most vulnerable, returned a thank you and a “We’re fine.”
Before sunset, our across the street neighbor and resident chef, appeared at the door with homemade cream of mushroom soup. Hours later, friends, living a stone’s throw from the house saved years earlier, left homemade soup and thick, sopping’ bread, along with dark chocolate brownies on our porch.
Before the weekend, a call came from two avid readers a block away, reminding us they had left a novel in the mailbox, a comfort on these days when we are advised not to venture out.
Their phone visit included news of artwork, the drawing of a rainbow, now decorating the inside of their front window. In their Freyer Street neighborhood, rainbows in windows are the surprise of the day meant for children, home from school. As the refugees from class walk or ride bikes, as mothers stroll their toddlers, up and down the block, the pint-sized neighbors point and clap as they spy rainbows!
Before this season of the coronavirus is over, the number of those lost will break our hearts. We will be reminded of the unsung heroes, the cafeteria workers, still showing up to pack lunches, delivered to children who need one good meal a day and ate it at schools, now closed.
School custodians and bus drivers, volunteering to ferry those lunches to out-of-the-way neighborhoods, will touch our hearts with their concern for children, many of whom they know by name. First responders and the backbones of hospitals, doctors and nurses, laboratory technicians will sleep between shifts, re-using protective gear as armor against a deadly virus.
We will see anew blocks of houses as safe havens. Notes of concern will be left on porches and food offerings will ease the days of those quarantined. Churches will continue to stream services into the homes of their parishioners rather than take chances on too many of the faithful, gathered, vulnerable to viral infection.
Regardless of our politics, in this time of fear and trembling, it will be the goodness in this country, the sacrifices made, the hands reaching out, renewing our spirits. From sea to shining sea, a silver lining will be our connection by email, by notes and checking in by phone.
Until long walks are back on our calendars, in our minds’ eyes, we can ponder the blocks nearby and houses with windows sheltering drawings of rainbows. “Welcome to the neighborhood” sounds more like a blessing than a greeting as each day passes.