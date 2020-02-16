Stories of public moral courage may be hard to come by these days, but when we hear one, we are moved. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah explained his vote against Donald Trump’s hostage-taking of funds for Ukraine, knowing he would be a pariah in Trump’s eyes, but choosing to stand on the side of honest and responsible governing.
The witnesses who gave testimony to a telephone conversation in which the president tied military help in Ukraine to a “favor” needed, (an investigation of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter), were brave to come forward. Their honesty led to their removal from former posts, one as Ambassador to the EU, the other fired from a position on the National Security Council.
“If nothing is true, then no one can criticize power,” author Timothy Snyder wrote in his book, “On Tyranny.” “The biggest wallet,” he penned, “pays for the most blinding lights.”
As we ponder a presidential election, we must not forget the proud history of moral courage in this country. The names of those who stood in the face of injustice are recognizable. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his life fighting segregation. Sen. John McCain of Arizona was the deciding vote in saving the Affordable Care Act.
The less-known disciples of equality, women who march for the right to vote, students who take to the streets for gender equality, workers and teachers who march for a living wage, everyday citizens speaking for clean water, for affordable health insurance, for gun safety laws, candidates bound to better education in the inner cities, remind us of the power of the vote and the moral courage required to speak for the future of this country.
In the most violent early days of the civil rights movement, a gathering of mostly African-Americans and a few white members of the clergy, marched through the streets of Birmingham, Alabama, on a mission to integrate lunch counters at local “dime and drug stores,” as they then were called.
It was midday, a hot July, and workers on lunch breaks gathered on sidewalks to watch the demonstration. One of the local spectators was a native Alabamian, born in Birmingham, educated at the state’s nearby university.
He was an up-and-coming mover and shaker, a country club golfer, sporting the summer uniform worn below the Mason-Dixon Line: a seersucker suit and a striped tie. He was not prone to seek attention, but, as he watched the crowd walking down the street, chanting “End Segregation at Lunch Counters,” he felt his feet move.
He must have known stepping off the curb would change his life, but he joined the group, repeating the chant. A fellow employee at the bank where he worked was standing feet away and lost no time in telling the bank’s president his up-and-coming assistant was part of an ongoing demonstration.
By the time the young banker’s lunch hour was over, the decision had been made. His future was derailed. He was fired on the spot. Being told he had moral courage would have been of little comfort, but stories like his speak to the slow-burning revolution, white and black lives, finally walking together, slowly changing the face of a segregated South.
The president won’t forgive Mitt Romney. He never forgave John McCain, but moral courage is called forth for the greater good, not for political gain. Once the presidential election is over and the balloons are swept away, hopefully, we will go about our lives, knowing our votes spoke for the greater good, for leadership bound to truth, for children, for those who walk on to save this democracy, for the future of the planet.
In the meantime, we hold fast to the words of a seasoned politician, (a guy from “Philly”), who summed up the power of moral courage when he offered a bit of homespun philosophy: “We don’t need to hear a bunch of empty promises, to be taken in by power hungry politicians. We just need somebody to walk in our shoes, somebody to get us home!”