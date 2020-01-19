There are monumental changes afoot in this winter of discontent in England as the country leaves the European Union on the last day of January. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II must deal with personal matters, urgent enough for a called emergency family meeting at her country home, Sandringham.
The queen has a bright and appealing ginger-haired grandson named Harry, who, with his wife, Meghan, a former actress, has asked to cut back on royal obligations, focusing on supporting themselves and living, at least part of the year, in Canada.
Part-time royals will be a new reality in the scheduling office at the palace. Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are modern representatives of the crown. They have an Instagram account and their own website.
Stepping out to announce their intentions, they also shared news of a business venture, a branding enterprise and trademark offering, choosing the name ”Sussex Royal” as their stamp of approval on T-shirts, ball caps, during campaigns and for charitable consultation hours, as sponsors of sports events.
The announcement prompted tongue-in-cheek responses from media types who see this venture as commercializing royal status, turning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into TV personalities hawking products.
The notion Harry and Meghan could be adding the “Sussex Royal” label to sheets and towels is beneath the queen’s standard, so say faithful admirers of the monarchy who remember the glory days of Winston Churchill and the English can-do spirit, one seeing a war-torn country to new life after London was left with streets turned to rubble. The old guard recalls a radio address from the queen as a national event, capturing the attention of the entire country.
In fairness, Prince Harry, whose father is the king-in-waiting and whose brother will succeed Prince Charles, has not squandered his youth playing polo and riding to the hounds. He spent 10 years in the British army and completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
There are pub rumors the prince’s wife is the newcomer needing time away from royal duties and a refuge in Canada. She is a former actress whose mother is African American and whose father is white. She is also the mother of a baby named Archie who was not given a title at birth. The tabloid world concluded Archie’s parents hope to give their son a childhood experience in the realm of “normal,” saving him from isolation by royal tradition, from nannies and tutors.
As England leaves the European Union and a young prince and his wife forgo ruling class traditions to embrace the reality of finding a part-time home an ocean away, there is the hope baby Archie can later play at a kindergarten where children have no titles. Meanwhile, in her ninth decade of life, Queen Elizabeth II soldiers on.
As a monarch, she will never commit her life to the pages of a book of self-revelations. It would be ‘untoward,’ but she has been witness to an empire, shrinking; a rigid society of white nobility, dying out; to the reality of an earlier England of slave traders exposed as shameful.
She has also been the voice of strength through family divorces and careless judgments. It was she, outwardly stoic, who saw her country in grief and honored mourners with state funeral trappings after her former daughter-in-law and the mother of Princes Harry and William was tragically killed in a car wreck.
The tabloids had a field day when Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was quoted as feeling “weighed down” by royal jewels she had borrowed to wear, telling a friend an heirloom diamond necklace was so heavy it actually hurt.
Her response was seen as “ungrateful,” but, perhaps her confession of discomfort was a cautionary tale, a moment when Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, felt the weight of responsibility ahead for her, her husband and their son.
This past week, the Queen acknowledged the royal family’s support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they cut back on their senior royal duties and live part of the year in Canada.
In an interview, Prince Harry was candid in explaining the decision. Strong criticism dogging his mother after she divorced the heir to the throne convinced the prince he must protect his family. His wife has felt the sting of prejudice from British tabloids and a bow to racism was not included in Harry’s wedding vows.
The queen weighed these realities and gave her blessing for a new life for her well-loved grandson and his wife and son. Elizabeth II knows, firsthand, how the demands of the crown can consume time needed with family. So, she wisely followed the wisdom of the ages as she made her decision: “If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy!”