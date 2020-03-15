In “the way back,” as our children call the early years, a time before vaccines for influenza, I threw on my one good black church dress and escaped pre-Christmas gift wrapping for an hour at a neighborhood eggnog party.
Midway in the gathering, a woman I knew slightly, approached me after drinking too much holiday punch. She fell on my shoulder, kissed me on the cheek, and, in a tipsy voice, announced she felt a bit feverish and thought she might be coming down with something!
I walked her to a nearby chair, brought her a cup of coffee, made sure my ‘newfound friend’ had a ride home and left. In a few days, I felt like “road kill,” high fever and a deep cough. The hair on my head ached.
I called the doctor’s office. He, a man whose good sense of humor saw him through long days, cautioned me to stay at home. “You are definitely contagious,” he advised. “My guess is you have Asian Flu. There is no vaccine, not yet.”
He advised medicine for fever and promised to call every day to hear me cough. “I’ve been at this a long time,” he said. “You are to self-quarantine. Keep your children out of your bedroom!”
I had fever for 10 days, and it was the only time in my life I asked for soap and water for a sponge bath. My husband complied, wearing a red bandana over the bottom half of his face, a corporate bandit trying his hand at nursing!
My sweet mother, away for a visit with her sister, flew home. The doctor listened to me cough by phone. The grandmother of my children, (a 3-year old and his two sisters, one in kindergarten, one in the second grade), was, of course, welcome to lend a hand, the good doctor allowed, but she was not to come upstairs.
The days, blurred, one into another. I coughed until I was convinced I would never stop. After a week, I held onto furniture and hobbled to the bedroom door. Opening it, I saw four mismatched children’s shoes on the hall floor. I groaned and staggered back to bed.
My husband borrowed a Polaroid camera from a friend at work and took photos of our children so I would know they were alive and well! I coughed and slept, awash in strange dreams. My skin felt like parchment paper. Finally sitting up in bed, I brushed my teeth, but began to believe there was no end to the Asian flu.
Ten days in, a young Episcopal priest I knew well and liked, called. Coughing every breath, he shared his own story. He had taken Tylenol and worn a mask to visit the sick in the hospital. Still, the flu had found him. His temperature was finally normal, but he did not have the energy of a slug!
“How are you feeling,” he asked? “Newly pregnant,” I shared. “Food tastes like cardboard and I could sleep around the clock.”
“Exactly,” he said, then we both managed a laugh!
Finally, with no fever in four days, my mother, a lifesaver, drove me to the doctor’s office.
It was akin to a hike on the Appalachian Trail! I was breathing like a long-distance runner and I had walked only from the parking lot to a one-story office building.
The doctor, who had kept his word, calling daily, patted me on the head. “I do not think I will EVER have energy again,” I whined. “You will, but it will take at least six weeks,” he offered, “and there’s this: You will never have Asian flu again.”
The coronavirus was not mentioned. It had not yet found its way into a world of global travel and stadium-sized audiences.
Now, years later, in April, my grandson hopes to fly to Europe. On the phone, I remind him to cleave to a frequent ritual of hand washing and to find a window seat on the plane.
My final words are offered as caution against eating nuts from an open dish. “Maybe I should wear a football helmet with a face guard,” he sighs. I completely miss the sarcasm. “Great idea,” I say, “and gloves, wear gloves!”
I remind myself he is young and healthy and has never had the ‘fever dream,’ a flu nightmare awash in a black-winged creature, flying above the sick victim, circling, ready to pluck her from her bed, when, luckily, the phone rings!
The memory of the ‘fever dream’ fades in time, but the reality of a new strain of influenza strikes fear in the heart! Even the family jokes about my obsession with Lysol have become a quiet murmur!