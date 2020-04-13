In 1892, as the City of New York began to take shape, new Americans longed to worship in the Anglican tradition of England. Construction began on what was considered a cathedral to rival St. Peter’s in Rome.
A small band of the faithful, those who were seeing a financial world begin to compensate for losses after a war separating their country, envisioned permanence, a piece of land on a rise, green space around a cathedral, known as “The Close,” and, in time, including a bishop’s home, a choir school and a deanery.
They set their sights on New York City’s Morningside Heights, settled in the seventeenth century by the Dutch. There were rumblings over the cost of the land and plans for the cathedral, though impressive, drew strong criticism from new Americans who saw the grand design as a reminder of the cathedrals in England and of a past life. They were bent on separating from any memory of the Revolutionary War.
Still, New York City was taking shape culturally. By the late 1800s, the Metropolitan Museum of Art was being built along with Carnegie Hall. The time seemed right for a city on the rise to be grounded by freedom of religion and a grand cathedral.
Yet, the timing was off. There were still fortunes to be made and lost, architects’ plans to be praised and then discarded. Years passed before the cathedral’s towers rose from the ground. Even then, the beginning of a war in Europe sent Italian stone masons back to their mother country.
Though the timing was not prophetic, plans for the main body of the cathedral were finally completed in 1941. The hope was St. John the Divine would be hailed as the second-largest Christian church worldwide. Only St. Peter’s in Rome would be larger.
Plans included not only a fine house for a bishop, stone and large enough for four families, but also a deanery, 25,000 square feet when completed, with a view of a walled garden. Another stone building would house a choir school.
Today, the green space, the cathedral and the buildings around it, anchor a piece of New York City sandwiched between a campus at Columbia University and Harlem. A couple of blocks away, Bill Clinton chose a turn-of-the-century brownstone for his post-presidential office.
Yet, what matters now is the floor space of the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, all 121,000 feet of it, for decades sheltering congregations for services, audiences for readings, concerts, space enough to seat 8,000 of the faithful, gathered.
Dozens of public figures have spoken from the pulpit of St. John’s, symphony orchestras have played in the cathedral in every season, dinners have been held to recognize the civic-minded and the fourteenth Dalai Lama has shared his message of peace.
Yet what matters in this season of a deadly virus are not the notable names in today’s world who have voiced convictions from a pulpit, but the 121,000 square feet of space in the church sanctuary. It is 600 feet in length, ample room for 200 beds as the Cathedral of St. John the Divine prepares to open its bronze doors (eighteen feet high) to patients suffering from the coronavirus.
A field hospital was never in the plans for one of the largest churches in today’s world, yet beds are in place, ancient floors are covered with protective sheeting in a cathedral bent on mercy in this season of heartache.
As the flowered crosses of Easter drop their petals of grief for all lost to a pandemic virus, we are grateful for every emergency room doctor and first responder, for nurses, medics and ambulance drivers, for pharmacists and for each priest and minister offering prayers and solace, for those reaching out to help older Americans, sheltering in place, for a cathedral, opening her doors to the sick.
Architects, drawing plans for a grand church, never dreamed the nave of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine would be a field hospital for victims of a deadly virus. Still, there was a title offered once, describing the grand old church as “a holy place in a city.” Indeed it is.