After we bonded over respect for Sen. Mitt Romney’s moral courage, a man, who, emotional and convincingly, voted “Yes” for one charge of impeachment against Donald Trump, I heard from an old friend who had lived in Washington during his tenure as president of American University.
With a student body that included those from countries around the globe, he had traveled from pole to pole, been witness to the leader of Zimbabwe ruining the country’s economy and self-serving officials taking over the free press in Hungary.
He had also been privy to self-importance in Washington, morphing into what he calls “Potomac Fever.” His experience had convinced him moral courage is not a singular event, but a “natural outgrowth of who you are.”
“It may renew our faith in public service, but, in truth, either we pass by or we don’t. Too often, we shrug and say, “Somebody else can do it,” former AU President Ben Ladner believes. He sees moral courage, not as an event, but as a way of life.
He remembers a newspaper account given by a man, worn down by the daily grind of life, a son needing solitude to mourn his mother. Instead, the weary subway rider found himself sitting in a moving train car filled with strangers. One, an older woman in work clothes, stumbled toward a narrow space beside him.
She was asleep in five minutes, her head falling on the man’s shoulder. He turned to push her back in her seat, but her head wobbled his way again. Finally, after several tries to right her in her seat, he gave up, put his arm around her and let her sleep.
When the train pulled into the station, the man felt tears on his cheeks. His gift of acceptance to a stranger became her gift to him. He found he could grieve for his mother by offering a quiet moment to a woman who had felt the slings and arrows of life.
“Small moments of courage, taking a chance, grow out of daily life,” Ben Ladner believes. “Generosity, helpfulness, should not be a singular event, but a natural outgrowth of who we are.”
This past week, some of us began a renewed time of personal discipline during the days leading up to the Christian observance of Easter. Growing up, in a simpler time, for many of us, Lent meant giving up chocolate and foregoing a Saturday matinee at a movie.
From Sunday school, we took home small paper boxes with openings in their lids for nickels, dimes and quarters to be offered on Easter morning for children in Africa, a land unknown to us, but where, we were told, there was a need for clean water and books in rural schools.
It was a time when we learned outreach is a gift for those who need it, but also for our own lives. Later, there would be black and white grainy photographs of children in remote classrooms, smiling ear to ear and holding books, bought for their schoolrooms with our nickels, dimes and quarters.
We clapped and cheered like we had saved the day. It was our first lesson in understanding “the greater good.”
Now, older, in the throes of seeking leadership, we watch as presidential candidates share their plans, ask for votes and make promises.
We are looking for a leader who deserves the country’s trust, one who will not hollow out the institutions in whom the founders of this country put their faith.
We are listening for moral courage, not as a singular event, but as the guiding principle of decision-making. We are watching for a deep well of conviction held fast by those who see themselves worthy of leading us into the future.
We are waiting for someone to say the words to heal our differences, to save the planet, to speak truth to power. My old friend, Ben Ladner, would remind us, this is our moment. WE are the change we seek!