Eighty years ago, the Empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,400 Americans and wounding another 1,000.
It was, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “a date which will live in infamy,” launching the United States into World War II.
Jack Gillooly, my grandfather, who at age 101 continues to amaze with his elephantine memory, recalls exactly where he was that Sunday, December 7, 1941. He was seated in the stadium of the Washington Redskins, watching Washington play against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had enrolled in the Naval Academy that spring, joining the Navy’s football team. As a reward for a good plebe season, the Navy had bused the team up from Annapolis to see the game.
“It was an afternoon game,” Granddad said. “So at half time, we’re up there, all of us football players, we’re having a good time.”
A chief petty officer down on the sidelines spied the commander who had escorted the Navy visitors up in the stands, and climbed the steps to meet him.
“I heard the conversation. He said, ‘Commander, do you know what’s happened? The commander said, 'No.' He said, ‘The Japs bombed Pearl Harbor!’ Well, I’m dumb enough not to know what Pearl Harbor is at that time. But with that, the whole mood in the stadium changed.”
Being in Washington, the stadium was largely filled with government workers enjoying the game.
“What we began to hear over the loudspeaker was ‘Vice Admiral so and so, call your office.’ Or, ‘General so and so, report to the front gate.’”
When the game finished and the Navy visitors spilled out onto the street, the headline emblazoned on the newspaper extras announced: “War!”
“We got back to the Naval Academy, it’s about an hour’s drive, and by the time we got back there it was completely locked down,” Granddad recalled. “The main gates were all locked. The buildings’ doors were all locked. And they had midshipmen and Marines on guard, patrolling the whole place, ready for invasion. Right then, I began to realize something was going on when you see guys walking around with guns. I mean, we were ready for an invasion! You didn't know what was going on.”
The Naval Academy condensed its four-year program into three, ordering Granddad upon graduation in 1944 to deploy to the U.S.S. Columbia, a light cruiser already engaged in the Pacific Theater. It wasn’t long after he and his shipmates fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, perhaps the largest naval battle in history. He would survive two kamikaze attacks — suicide bombers who flew their planes into his ship, killing themselves and many of Granddad’s fellow shipmates, wounding him with burns.
What is his takeaway from that first attack on Pearl Harbor, 80 years later?
“The ultimate takeaway is the bast**** created a sneak attack on us and they committed murder, mayhem, because they could. They awakened the sleeping giant.”
Imperial Japan surrendered in August 1945 after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It’s become fashionable among critics to refer to these acts as war crimes, an accusation that prompts Granddad to shake his head.
“Well, that’s crazy. After all, I looked at all these kamikazes that were diving on us and hit us, blew us damn near out of the water. I knew who the aggressor was.”
Had the U.S. invaded Japan, the Imperial Army would have fought to the death to protect its emperor. The bombs, Granddad said, convinced Japan of its defeat and saved American lives.
A 1945 estimate from the War Department put U.S. casualties from Operation Downfall, the proposed invasion of Japan, at between 1.7 to 4 million, including 400,000 to 800,000 U.S. dead.
“The sooner the Americans come, the better… One hundred million die proudly,” went the Japanese slogan that same year.
The idea of turning yourself into a suicide bomber is an unfamiliar idea to the American soldier and sailor, then as now.
“The first hint I had of what I was into, we had bombarded the shore at Leyte Gulf,” he said. “We had put the troops ashore. Now we were out and we were in a circular formation, and were rearming from an ammunition ship in the middle."
He noticed Japanese planes flying overhead, as kamikazes looked for targets, finding one in the U.S.S. Nashville, a nearby sister ship.
"These are the first kamikazes we saw. I’d never seen anything like that. Nobody had ever seen anything like that, my god. And I said to myself, I can remember right now, I said to myself, ‘Those bast**** are trying to kill me.’ That changed the whole war for me right there.”
