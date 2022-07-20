Increasing taxes on Real Estate are the equivalent of taxing unrealized stock gains.
My assessed property taxes for Cobb County have increased by 22% to 43% this year - and from 156% to 212% over the past five years. I bought these properties at a price of my own choosing that took into all aspects of the total cost of ownership - including items such as property taxes, maintenance, and insurance costs. Property taxes should be fixed values based on the purchase price of the home because that is the price the owner agreed to pay the county at the time of the sale.
Whenever I have appealed to the Board of Equalization (BOE) on tax matters, I am always given the same answers: Cobb's millage rate is among the lowest in the state and the lowest in the metro area. They also remind me that the millage rate has not changed. This is followed with some sort of "encouraging" comment on how I should be grateful for my increased property values and all that Cobb provides to make our property values remain high and encourage people to live here.
However, these are hollow words - with the fluctuating values assigned to properties, the BOE can raise revenue at will without the property being improved. The increased appraised value provides no benefit for a property owner who is not selling it. Only the actual sale of a property for a profit does that for a homeowner. The county benefits with their inflated appraised values even though they provide no inflated value to the taxpayer.
Have the services provided to me by Cobb County increased or improved by 22-43% since last year? Absolutely not. Have public safety patrols or presence increased by 22-43% in the past year? Absolutely not. Have the county employees seen their salaries or compensation increase by 22-43% over the past year? Absolutely not. So, why the need for this increased tax valuation? Where is this increased tax money going?
On the flip side, have I added 22-43% in increased burdens to the county in the past year? Absolutely not. Have I sent 22-43% more children into the school system? Absolutely not. Have my road, sewer, parks, or other county services usages increased by 22-43% in the past year? Absolutely not.
Finally, regarding the ability to pay these new tax burdens: Has my income increased by 22-43% over the last year. Absolutely not. Has the income of tenants or homeowners in the County increased by 22-43% over the past year? Absolutely not. Will these taxes have to be passed along to the tenants in Cobb through increased rent? Absolutely yes!
Cobb Commissioners frequently talk of the need for affordable housing in Cobb County. However, the only ones who seem to benefit from these tax increases will be the counties to our north and west as Cobb residents leave the county for more affordable housing. So, why am I expected to pay an increased tax bill on property which I have not improved over the past year?
There have been countless new subdivisions that have begun or been completed since my home was purchased. Those large tracts of land had tax discounts for agriculture or other reasons. The increased taxes from those new neighborhoods and commercial properties have more than fulfilled any new tax revenue needs for Cobb County. If they have not, then why do we continue to provide tax breaks to corporations - or let the Braves try to renegotiate their deal with Cobb County? Why do we instead continue to raise the taxes on the actual residents? This is beyond unacceptable.
In short, the increased property taxes on real estate are the equivalent of taxing unrealized stock gains. The government coffers benefit from something for which the taxpayer does not. I recommend the Cobb Commission and the Board of Equalization seriously consider consumption-based alternatives. I have often said one can never actually own anything in our state. Those to whom I tell this usually quip, "You can own your home if you pay off your mortgage." To which I reply, "Try doing that but failing to pay your property taxes two years in a row. You won't own it anymore." If we really want to be progressive in Cobb, let's start fairly taxing those who consume resources versus merely own a property.
I will end with a quote from Texans for Fiscal Responsibility: "(The collection of Property Taxes) is based primarily on both the subjective valuations of appraisal review boards and tax rates established by local taxing entities with almost no feedback from those being taxed. It is a system of perpetual rent to the government, ultimately meaning that property owners never truly own their property. It is immoral." Well, this is me giving feedback!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.