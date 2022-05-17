1. There’s never been an East Cobb city; so no one knows what it will really cost nor be like. (Its equivalent, Marietta, posts a 162-page budget with many departments & staff!)
2. Is ‘city-lite’ even constitutional? (D. Locklear editorial in MDJ 4-21-22.)
3. This is ‘just’ a referendum: it probably can’t control/limit what a mayor/council will/won’t do (taxes).
4. Consider all — personal, civic, business — printing costs for name/address changes, communications, etc.
5. Good established cities exist in Cobb — with most/all "kinks" resolved; proponents should move there!
6. I, like others, moved here to enjoy this county, its benefits; why change after 40 years?
7. Why should the 49%, or 29% or even 1% be forced to change culture/lifestyle invested in ‘for life’?
8. Might this quick/major change have a financial incentive, with most proponents linked to real estate?
9. Otherwise, why would (real) conservatives favor more bureaucracy?
10. Cityhood (esp. all 4) would "gut" the county income/coffers.
11. We deserve to know the potential negative effect on county life/services that we now enjoy.
12. Why risk the good we know (if imperfect) for the unknown?
13. For years, Cobb has maintained the best, acclaimed fire (and police) response in the country. Already, hidden costs are surfacing just over the "transfer" of two fire stations: the firetrucks/equipment, etc. are not included! From one neighbor on nextdoor.com: “If you think … that making East Cobb a city is going to make services better you are sadly mistaken … talk to the local police and fire personnel. It will be a disaster of epic proportions.”
14. What about services provided or shared by the county, omitted in the feasibility study? What about judiciary, and salaries/benefits of these, other staff/employees?
15. We now have a very high standard of living, at a rather modest cost; don’t change!
16. We have a superb mix of (sub)urban and rural areas, with a quaint county seat/square.
17. Why alter/threaten the above with yet another city/jurisdiction … even four?
18. The main legislative proponent — Matt Dollar — has resigned.
19. More representation? Responsiveness? When county chairperson/commissioner miscues, vote them out of office. We now have the third chairperson in as many election cycles — from both parties. And four district commissioners have changed over the same period — again from both parties.
20. The newest, Jessica Richardson, held more (open) town halls in year than many city officials in four.
21. So why change—from this variety, (party) diversity/competition=balance/transparency/honesty — and revert to partisan cityhood(s) advocated/dominated mostly by one party?
22. (Population) diversity and multi-party competition is better, encouraging more responsiveness to voters.
23. County density is already set: less in outlying neighborhoods, more along well-travelled (main) corridors — where mass transit makes sense for workers and traffic relief. Why further complicate this with extra jurisdictions?
24. The publicized East Cobb maps have been blurred/confusing, hard to decipher boundaries — who’s in or out!?
25. In fact, on the whole cityhood issue(s), confusion level is too high to rush a vote in several weeks.
26. A change this substantial that must be voted on by May 24 without more investigation raises a red flag.
27. Furthermore, this hurried vote with newly drawn precincts, etc., complicates the Office of Elections’ tasks, increasing chances of mistakes, more confusion and possibly less reflective of the true will of the people.
28. Voting during a primary is often low turnout, wherein a smaller dedicated minority of proponents could more easily overwhelm a (larger) majority of opposing citizens.
29. In 2018, the cityhood initiative featured open forums, which revealed strong, dominant opposition, forcing proponents to drop it, until later. Now, their initiative features more restrictive borders, is much more controlled, secretive, with mostly one-sided press reviews and selective access: another red flag: Vote no!
