Come October, domestic violence and sexual assault crisis centers across Georgia are going to hit a $2.7 million funding gap. Congress created this problem, but we are appealing to the Georgia Legislature to help to fix it.
liveSAFE Resources is a dual domestic violence and sexual assault center serving Cobb, Paulding and Cherokee counties. Like other crisis centers, we help victims get the legal protections they need, give them shelter so they can move away from dangerous situations, provide them counseling to help them heal, and give them the tools and support they deserve to begin living an independent life free from abuse and violence. In our case, we are also one of the state’s busiest centers for collecting evidence of rape and sexual assault in our specialized medical suite.
In ordinary times, liveSAFE Resources and other victims’ services organizations are plenty busy, operating crisis services around the clock, 365 days a year. In this era of COVID, we have been extraordinarily busy. The pandemic has left many Georgians unemployed, frustrated and isolated at home for long periods of time, leaving many victims trapped in abusive situations. Statewide, domestic violence increased by 25 percent in 2020. The need for our services has never been higher.
If ever there was a “rainy day” this is it. Our agencies are being hit from both sides – reduced support from the federal sources and increased needs in the community.
liveSAFE Resources, along with Partnership for Domestic Violence and Mosaic Georgia – the metro area’s three largest agencies serving adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault – are asking the Georgia legislature to increase fiscal year 2022 funding for victims’ services agencies across the state by $2.7 million to close this funding gap.
Without the funding, the 53 agencies across the state that work with victims of domestic and sexual violence will have to cut some 60 jobs and serve 5,700 fewer victims, according to estimates from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia (CJCC).
Our agency anticipates losing about $117,000 unless funding is restored, meaning we may not have the capacity to serve the people who most need our help. Innocent victims of domestic violence, rape or sexual assault won’t be able to get the help they need.
The problem starts in Washington, D.C. The federal Crime Victims Fund, authorized by the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), is funded with criminal fines and felony assessments, which are then distributed to the states as grants for crime victim services. Over the last four years, however, Congress has redirected these funds into the general fund instead, creating significant shortfalls in the Crime Victims Fund, which affects state allocations.
Since 2018, the CJCC has seen a 56 percent decrease in VOCA funds for Georgia’s victim service programs. Though they have managed the cuts well, they have recently told organizations like ours to expect 10 percent cuts, or more, each year through 2023. If Congress continues to disinvest in victims’ services, additional cuts are inevitable, they said.
While we continue to ask private donors to help close the gap, COVID-19 has severely harmed local fundraising through events and individual donations while many of our traditional private sources have re-directed resources to help meet COVID-19 relief and recovery initiatives.
It puts us, liveSAFE Resources, as well as victims’ services non-profits across the state, in a precarious position. There is no question that the need is real and the organizations that work with victims are doing life-saving work. It’s the funding that’s coming up short.
Jason Saliba is the deputy chief assistant district attorney for Cobb County and chair of the liveSAFE Resources Board of Directors. Tracey Atwater is the executive director of liveSAFE Resources.
For more information, please visit www.livesaferesources.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.