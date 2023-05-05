Human trafficking is a critical issue affecting our state and altering the lives of individuals and their families across the United States. There are 1.5 million human trafficking victims in the United States, most of which are young children, with the average age of victims ranging from 12 to 14 years old. That’s why CareSource is partnering with and investing in Rescuing Hope and the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association – two organizations committed to tackling the evil of human trafficking and supporting victims every step of the way.
We partnered with Rescuing Hope and committed $100,000 for the necessary training, support, and education to prevent human trafficking and raise public awareness. We also doubled down on this investment and made a $50,000 contribution to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association that will go toward training law enforcement officers to recognize the signs of human trafficking, identify potential victims, and develop the most effective strategies to fight against traffickers and rescue victims.
In April, we held a roundtable in Marietta headlined by Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp to highlight this partnership and our combined efforts to crack down on human trafficking in the state. The Governor and First Lady have been key leaders and voices in this fight – championing reforms and spearheading numerous pieces of legislation designed to raise awareness to human trafficking, provide training resources for Georgians, and increase penalties for offenders.
They created the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission to combat the threat of human trafficking. It is comprised of public officials, law enforcement, faith-based institutions, and numerous organizations that work together to tackle human trafficking, seek justice for victims, and hold bad faith actors accountable for their actions.
Governor Kemp also recently signed SB 42 into law, a bill that increases mandatory fines for businesses that do not post the anti-human trafficking hotline and necessary information required by Georgia law. Their commitment to streamlining communication between public, private, and non-profit sectors has moved the needle significantly and furthered the fight against human trafficking in the state.
At CareSource, the voices of our members is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission centers around caring for the whole health of every individual we serve. Through these committed partnerships and working with leaders across the state, CareSource is continuing to create opportunities that aim to provide the best health and life outcomes for Georgia families.
At CareSource, we encourage all Georgians to support these organizations in their important work, either through charitable giving or simply by making an effort to become more aware of the signs of human trafficking and what to do if you see them. Together, we can combat this issue and make our state a healthier, safer place for every person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.