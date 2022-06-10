I read the stories about the deaths in the Cobb County jail as a cautionary tale about politics and politicians. I make no judgment about Sheriff Craig Owens' administration, but I do judge his political moves to get elected.
One of his central rallying cries during his campaign was that he would put an end to the deaths in the county jail and he lay the blame for the deaths at the feet of Sheriff Neil Warren. Like many other politicians he latched onto a crisis claiming his opponent was to blame and that he had the solution to the problem. We, the voting public, bought into this and elected him. We now find the problem doesn't go away so who is to blame? The politician or, we, the voting public.
Our current president used this same tactic and look at where we are as a nation, national debt out of control, inflation out of control, the border out of control and the blame game continues. The problems we face at our jail and our country deserve more than just political platitudes to get the politician elected. We the voting public are too quick to accept the promises of a politician because we want the problem to go away. The politicians know this and will continue to do this until we hold them accountable. The problems we face can't be resolved in "sound bites" that promise quick solutions. They will require long term commitment from both our leaders and we the voting public.
The Democrat philosophy: "Never let a good crisis go to waste"!!
