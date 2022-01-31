Now that Congress has passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, with $11 billion for Georgia’s roads, reservoirs, bridges and broadband, folks should remember another historic moment when public investments improved our lives.
Nine decades ago, inspired by his visits to Warm Springs, President Franklin D. Roosevelt invested in rural electrification to ensure all Americans had access to a necessity of modern life.
Now, President Biden’s program can accomplish a similarly transformative change: connecting every American to broadband – the ticket to full participation in the Information Age.
Still, as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., often declared: “In the struggle for justice, there are no permanent victories.” While FDR’s New Deal uplifted Americans from every background, many African Americans were excluded from its full benefits.
Now we need to make sure that the infrastructure program’s great goal of universal connectivity becomes a living reality for America’s digital have-nots who are disproportionately Black, brown and low-income.
Digital inequalities are stark: Yes, 77% of all Americans subscribe to broadband at home. But only 65% of Hispanics, 71% of African Americans and 57% of low-income households have high-speed internet.
Georgia will get at least $100 million to help build broadband networks across the state to reach the 10% of Georgians who don’t have service available now..
And more than 3 million Georgians — 31% of our population — will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access by offering a stipend of up to $30 per month.
But, for the more than one in four households in urban areas who don’t have the confidence or know-how to connect to the networks in their neighborhoods — even when public or private subsidies are available — there are no easy answers, just hard work ahead.
That’s why we need to spread the message that, as education, job training and retraining, healthcare and civic participation all are moving online, broadband isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.
Now is the time to plan full-fledged campaigns to get eligible households signed up. As the late Congressman John Lewis famously said, internet access is “the civil rights issue of the 21st Century.”
Rep. Erick Allen
Smyrna
Erick Allen is a member of the Georgia House of Representatives representing parts of Fulton and Cobb Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.