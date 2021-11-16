The MDJ reports that $73 million is being requested from the ARC for "transportation" improvements.
First, more and more I am disturbed that ARC is the gatekeeper for federal funds reaching local governments. ARC appears to be largely under the control of development interests who will always have their own agenda for any government funds.
Second, put the number in perspective. $73 million is about half what the 1% SPLOST tax in Cobb County brings in per year. It's a large number.
Third, what constitutes "transportation?" I'm not sure about the Big Shanty widening; is that a real traffic-related project or another bike trail? All the others appear to be questionable at best. The pedestrian bridge across Cobb Parkway is another stadium-related project that was in the works before the stadium was even finished, and was awaiting funding even when Chairman Boyce gave the Braves almost $12 million in Water Department funds because they insisted (incorrectly) that the county had not provided $14 million in transportation improvements mentioned in the MOU.
The real ringer is the makeover for the parking area in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The Cumberland CID wants to remake the area because it doesn't meet their aesthetic standards. It's a park, an intentionally passive park, a natural park. And, it belongs to the National Park Service, part of the government of the United States of America. The Cumberland CID wants to assert ownership over this area so that they can claim it as "green space," allowing more intensive development in the CID. Please, BoC, don't take the bait. Tell the Cumberland CID to keep out of the CRNRA.
The big picture is this: $73 million for "transportation," very little of it directed toward anything that might help reduce traffic congestion. Cobb County has two new taxes on the horizon for voters to consider, both supposedly directed toward forms of transportation. The projects described in the story today give me no confidence that Cobb County is yet serious about responsibly spending all that new money if voters approve the new taxes.
