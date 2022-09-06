In response to previous Letter to the Editor: Liz Cheney a hero? To whom and why? What did she do? Oh, she criticized Donald Trump for contending the 2020 election was stolen! For that he was a direct threat to democracy? Does anyone remember how Hillary Clinton screamed and complained the 2016 election had been stolen from her … then proceeded to hire a hit group to frame Trump for “colluding with the Russians?” This was a direct attempt to subvert democracy! Oh, and Hillary had just been exonerated by our stellar bunch in the FBI for destroying classified emails, servers and cell phones to protect her from being prosecuted by the DOJ for all those illegal activities which the crooked head of the FBI said “no prosecutor would prosecute her for doing it.” Nothing to see here.
However, in spite of the great efforts of the complicit media to protect the Democrat thieves who did successfully steal the election of 2020, a great many local investigations throughout America have uncovered voter fraud, but due to Democrat control of the many city precincts and media blackouts, it has been very difficult to make progress in proving the theft.
I just have one simple question for those loyal Democrats who are glad they don’t see any more mean tweets: How’s your life improved under the “leadership” of Joe Biden? Better gas prices? Lower inflation? Lower food costs? Better access to commodities? How’s two years of stunted child education growth thanks to the phony pandemic?
Boy, have we got a winner in ol' Joe, the savior of democracy! Now, if we can just get Hunter exonerated for all the crooked deals he made with foreign governments, with the implicit help from ol' Joe, we can see some real democracy at work.
