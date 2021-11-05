I remember reading as a child about how the reputation of the FBI was in tatters, before J. Edgar Hoover, was put in charge of it. Young Mr. Hoover proceeded to mold them into what was to become the top police organization in the world. He did this by excellent training and by going after high-profile gangsters like John Dillinger to get the PR needed — with the help of the media — to raise their reputation. But it takes more than PR to make a difference. The FBI actually became the top police organization in the world through great performance.
Fast-forward to the current era. The FBI's current reputation is as low with the general public as it ever was prior to Hoover taking it over. Let me recite the names of the last four FBI directors:
Robert S. Mueller, III -- September 4, 2001 - Sept 4, 2013
James B. Comey, September 4, 2013 - May 9, 2017
Andrew McCabe (Acting), May 9, 2017 - August 2, 2017
Christopher Wray, August 2, 2017 - Present
Feeling queasy yet?
So now do you realize that we need a modern-day J. Edgar Hoover to clean out the rats nest called the Federal Bureau of Investigation?
It should start with removing and replacing the FBI director's boss, Attorney General Merrick Garland, with someone who has abilities other than political. His recent performance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the United States Department of Justice" would be laughable, if it wasn't so disturbing.
It is critical that the FBI be fixed, along with the entire Department of Justice. They should be doing their job and investigating the tentacles of Communist China into every facet of American business, government, entertainment and sports and not wasting their valuable time going after demonstrators at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
