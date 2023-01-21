Contrary to assertions made by Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, inflation is not the cause of the PSC-approved Georgia Power rate increase, just a convenient excuse for it.
Georgians were already paying 50% above the national average for natural gas before inflation became a factor, due to regrettable industry natural gas deregulation in the 90s.
Years of PSC approvals for high profit-margins resulted in Georgians having the 5th highest electric bills in the nation as of 2019, and already making our state among the most expensive for natural gas prices in 2020, well before inflation began.
Not only has Echols falsely claimed higher rates are due to inflation, but on Dec. 20 the Georgia PSC voted once again to give Georgia Power much higher profits than other U.S. utilities are allowed to earn.
It’s also noteworthy that before inflation, Georgia Power and PSC members were blaming COVID for increased costs.
Plant Vogtle monitoring expert Don Grace also refuted such false claims in his reporting, and an assessment of Georgia’s energy costs by Rocky Mountain Institute found that low-income Georgians suffer disproportionately, putting them at great financial risk — made worse by the PSC’s increasing reliance on natural gas, undergoing rising market prices.
Considering these circumstances, it is especially troubling that the PSC unjustifiably restricts the implementation of rooftop solar power, a more equitable and affordable alternative to natural gas.
To control residential energy consumer prices while preventing the worst climate-change hazards, the PSC must serve the public, not Georgia Power stockholders.
